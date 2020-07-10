New dad Bernie Ecclestone, 89, raises eyebrows with 'outdated comment' about what wives are for

Bernie Ecclestone became a dad for the fourth time earlier this month at the age of 89.

Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone appeared on This Morning today to chat about becoming a dad to baby Ace at the age of 89.

But the billionaire has caused controversy online after he made a comment about his 44-year-old wife Fabiana Flosi.

When hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield asked him if he has been helping change nappies and do the night feeds, he quickly responded ‘no’, before later adding: "I do whatever’s necessary, but that's what wives are for".

When Phillip pointed out viewers at home might find that ‘controversial’, Bernie added: “A lot of what I say seems to be, it’s how people take my comments.”

Bernie Ecclestone appeared on This Morning with his wife Fabiana. Picture: ITV

Bernie - who is also dad to daughters Deborah, 65, Tamara, 36, Petra, 31, - also said he would prefer to watch a video, than to be in the same room with his wife whilst she was giving birth.

Fabiana then went on to add that her husband does help out when he can, as she said: “He helps out and he’s a special person, we are super happy.”

This Morning fans were quick to pick up on the comments, as one wrote on Twitter: “Bernie Ecclestone: ‘I’ll do whatever is necessary but that’s what wives are for’ #ThisMorning."

"That's what wives are for" Bernie Ecclestone proving how out of date he is on @thismorning,” said another.

A third added: “@thismorning oh dear Bernie Ecclestone. Old man with old-fashioned views. What an embarrassment. Good luck to his wife.”

“So no nappies then?”

“That’s what wives are for”



Bernie Ecclestone dropping another dinasour quote on @thismorning — Matthew☺ (@mattysh3p) July 10, 2020

Bernie Ecclestone “that’s what wives are for” 🙄 #thismorning why are you putting Dinosaurs with attitudes from the Stone Age on our screens? — Laura McConnell (@LauraFMcConnell) July 10, 2020

While a fourth added: “Bernie Ecclestone dropping another dinasour quote on @thismorning.”

Fabiana gave birth to 7lb 1oz Alexander Charles Ecclestone - or Ace for short - on Wednesday 1 July in Switzerland, where they are spending lockdown at their home.

Meanwhile, Bernie has also recently caused controversy with his comments on the Black Lives Matter movement and lack of diversity in Formula One.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton recently branded Bernie ‘ignorant’ and said the sport hasn’t done anything ‘to make it more diverse or to address the racial abuse’ he received in his career.

Writing on Instagram, he said: "Bernie is out of the sport and a different generation but this is exactly what is wrong.

"It makes complete sense to me now that nothing was said or done to make our sport more diverse or to address the racial abuse I received throughout my career.

"If someone who has run the sport for decades has such a lack of understanding of the deep-rooted issues we as black people deal with every day, how can we expect all the people who work under him to understand? It starts at the top.

"Now the time has come for change. I will not stop pushing to create an inclusive future for our sport with equal opportunity for all. To create a world that provides equal opportunity for minorities."

Responding to these comments on This Morning, Bernie went on to claim he “didn’t see any barrier at all”.

