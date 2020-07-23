Inside Coronation Street co-stars Joe Duttine and Sally Carman's real life romance

See Sally Carman and Joe Duttine's relationship timeline. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Coronation Street's Abi Franklin actress is dating Tim Metcalfe actor Joe Duttine in real life. But when did they get together and are they married? Here's what we know...

Coronation Street has had its fair share of love affairs over the last 60 years.

But it looks like some of the stars are enjoying romances off screen as well - including Joe Duttine and Sally Carman.

The couple - who play Tim Metcalfe and Abi Franklin in the ITV soap - often share a glimpse of their family life after moving in together back in November last year.

But despite being totally loved up in real life, it looks like the pair aren’t interested in a Weatherfield romance.

In fact, Joe recently ruled out the possibility of his character Tim getting it together with Abi.

Sally Carman and her fiancé Joe Duttine. Picture: Instagram

Abi recently lived with Tim and Sally in the soap, but Joe isn’t keen on the pair getting together.

He told Inside Soap: “That’s the last thing me and Sally want! It would be a disaster. We would make each other laugh all the time, we wouldn’t be able to concentrate – and it’d be a little too close to home, wouldn’t it?

“We don’t want that as it’s nice to have a life away from the Street. We met at Corrie and that’s always going to be special for us, but we don’t want to act it out on screen!”

Read More: Coronation Street’s Kate Ford begs fans to stop taking photos of her without permission

How long have Coronation Street’s Joe Duttine and Sally Carman been together?

Joe and Sally first sparked romance rumours in 2018 when they were spotted holding hands at the soap's summer party.

Speculation continued after they were snapped on a series of secret dates in and around Manchester.

At the time, a source told The Sun: "Both Joe and Sally had been single for a while and just met at the right time in their lives.

"Sally thinks Joe is a funny and caring guy and he’s really fallen for her, too. They’ve now told their castmates and everyone thinks it’s a match made in heaven."

Are Corrie’s Joe Duttine and Sally Carman married?

No, they are not husband and wife just yet, but they are engaged.

Joe and Sally announced their engagement on Twitter amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple revealed the happy news on social media after Joe popped the question during lockdown.

Sharing a picture of the pair toasting the proposal, with the huge emerald engagement ring front and centre, Joe wrote: "She said yes everyone,' joking that COVID-19 could 'f*** off'.

Sally, 38, retweeted the image, simply writing: "I did," alongside a yellow love heart.

Now Read: Coronation Street 'recasting role of Todd Grimshaw' after Bruno Langley was axed over assault