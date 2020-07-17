Who are Daisy May and Paul Cooper from Celebrity Gogglebox 2020?

Daisy May and Paul Cooper are on Celebrity Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Who is Celebrity Gogglebox's Daisy May Cooper and how is she famous? Here's what we know about the actress and her dad Paul.

Daisy May Cooper made her Celebrity Gogglebox debut on the sofa of her Cotswold home with her dad Paul last week.

And the pair were a match made in TV heaven as they made us howl with laughter while judging the week’s best and worst TV offerings.

But who are Daisy May Cooper and her dad Paul? And what TV programs have they been in?

Here’s what you need to know…

Who are Daisy May Cooper and Paul?

Daisy May Cooper is a 33-year-old actress who was born in Cirencester.

Daisy May Cooper, her brother Charlie on This Country. Picture: BBC

She shot to fame in BBC Three mockumentary This Country, which she co-created with her brother Charlie.

The series is filmed in Northleach, but is loosely based on her and her brother’s life in Cirencester.

She plays Kerry Mucklowe, while Charlie plays her cousin Lee 'Kurtan' Mucklowe and their dad Paul - who is starring alongside Daisy on Celebrity Gogglebox - plays Kerry's selfish dad, Martin.

Thanks to her brilliant performance as Kerry, actress Daisy won the 2018 BAFTA TV Award for Best Female Comedy Performance.

Before starring on This Country, Daisy landed her first role as a young mother in the ITV series Doc Martin.

But she then left and returned to the West Country, working as a cleaner and moving in with her brother Charlie.

In 2014, she landed the role of PC Garvey in the TV series The Wrong Mans before a pilot of This Country was shot in the same year.

A second series was commissioned and aired on BBC Three in February 2018, while a third aired earlier this year.

Daisy also played Peggotty in The Personal History of David Copperfield, and had a part in Armando Iannucci's HBO space comedy Avenue 5.

Away from her career, Daisy married her long-term partner, Will Weston last year and the couple have a daughter named Pip.

The star announced in March that she’s expecting their second child.

