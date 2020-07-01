Gogglebox's Shaun Malone reveals he almost died at 15 after stroke left him with brain damage

1 July 2020, 08:30 | Updated: 1 July 2020, 08:34

Shaun Malone has opened up about his illness
Shaun Malone has opened up about his illness. Picture: Channel 4/Twitter

Shaun Malone has opened up about almost dying aged 15.

Gogglebox star Shaun Malone has revealed that he was left with brain damage after suffering a stroke aged 15.

Shaun, now 24, who stars on the Channel 4 show with his family, has said he's using his experience to help others.

Speaking on the Coaching From The Sofa podcast, he said: "In 2010 I got sinusitis and in some way, the infection found its way back to my brain.

Shaun appears on Gogglebox with his family
Shaun appears on Gogglebox with his family. Picture: Channel 4

"My brain started swelling and my skull started crushing it so my mum took me to A&E saying 'look he’s poorly!' and they said it was sinusitis.

"And then I collapsed one day at home and I ended up going into a coma and they said to my mum and dad that I had a less than 10 per cent chance of living".

Opening up about his brain damage, he added: "I was in a coma for a few weeks – and they said to my mum and dad 'Shaun’s got brain damage, we don’t know what the brain damage is or how it’ll affect him or if it’s going to be really bad'.

Shaun was left with brain damage after suffering a stroke
Shaun was left with brain damage after suffering a stroke. Picture: Twitter

And when I woke up my brain damage affected me in some ways, like my memory but mostly the way it affected me was with my left side.

"I essentially had a stroke, I couldn’t move my left arm, my left leg, even the left side of my face. My sister has got pictures of me trying to eat."

Shaun went on to reveal that he joined the Manchester United Foundation, and has started to help others by coaching football.

