Where are Jade Goody's children now: How old are her sons and what do they do?

As Big Brother: Best Shows Ever revisits series three of the hit reality programme, we take a look at what Jade Goody's sons are up to years later.

Jade Goody found fame on Big Brother back in 2002, when she came in fourth place.

The television star was one of the biggest names to come out of the reality TV show, but tragically passed away in 2009 of cervical cancer.

As Big Brother: Best Shows Ever looks back at Jade's season on the show, we take a look at where her two sons, Freddie and Bobby, are now, and what they are up to:

Bobby Jack Brazier

Bobby was born in 2003, and is now 17-years-old.

Bobby is now a professional model, and is signed to Elite Model World.

The teenager's career is already off to a great start, as he walked in the Dolce & Gabbana Milan Fashion Week show last year.

Bobby lives with his brother, Freddie, and their father Jeff Brazier.

Freddie Brazier

Freddie was born in 2004 and is now 15-years-old.

Jade Goody's youngest son lives with his father, Jeff, and is currently still studying at school.

Both Freddie and Bobby were Jeff's groomsmen when he married Kate Dwyer back in 2018.

At the time, Freddie shared a collection of pictures from the wedding on his Instagram, saying he was "proud" of his dad.

