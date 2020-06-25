Joe Swash hits out at Dancing On Ice after pro partner Alex Murphy is axed

Joe Swash has fumed at Dancing On Ice's decision. Picture: Instagram

Joe Swash has called Dancing On Ice’s decision to axe Alex Murphy ‘terrible’.

Dancing On Ice pro Alex Murphy recently announced she had unexpectedly been dropped by the show.

And now her former celebrity partner Joe Swash has hit out at bosses, calling it a ‘terrible decision’.

Writing on Alex's social media post about the shock news, he fumed: "What is going on!!! Terrible decision."

Alex herself admitted she was ‘devastated’ to be departing, writing on Instagram: "I am broken hearted to announced that I have recently been informed that I will not be re-contracted for Dancing On Ice 2021 series.

"This decision has come as a huge shock to me. I absolutely love the show and had hoped to go back for 2021. I have been left feeling bewildered, lost, and devastated.

The skater went on to thank her fellow DOI stars, as she added: "Thank you so much to all my colleagues at DOI and most importantly the viewers for the constant support and love that you have shown me the last 3 years.

"It was an incredible part of my life and though it is ending sooner than I would have liked, I am so grateful for the memories."

It seems as though DOI host Phillip Schofield was also shocked by the decision, as he shared a crying face emoji on Alex's post.

While former contestant Maura Higgins wrote: "So sorry to hear🤯 hope your ok ❤", and Perri Kiely said: "No way 😔."

James Jordan added: "Wow! Shocked, hope you are ok."

An ITV spokesperson has since defended themselves, saying they DOI bosses have to make tough decisions every year.

They told Mirror Online: "Each series the Dancing On Ice team looks at our existing line-up and explores opportunities to potentially introduce some new faces to the skating professional team.

"Alex Murphy will not be appearing in the next series and we wish her all the best for the future."

