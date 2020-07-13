Love Island Australia's Erin Barnett begs trolls to 'stop attacking' her, two years after series

Love Island Australia's Eden Barnett has hit back at British fans. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Erin Barnett has said she is being trolled on social media as Love Island Australia airs in the UK.

**Warning Love Island Australia spoilers below**

Erin Barnett definitely made her mark in the Love Island Australia villa back in 2018.

After making it all the way to the final with partner Eden Dally, she just missed out on the top spot to winners Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp.

But as series one of the show airs again in the UK this summer, Erin has now hit out at fans of the show who have trolled her on social media.

Sharing a lengthy post on Instagram alongside a selfie, the star admitted she has been criticised for her behaviour, but insisted that she’s grown up a lot in two years.

She said: "2 YEARS LATER..For everyone enjoying Love island Aus at the moment, please take into consideration when you’ve come onto our Instagram to stalk us that what you are seeing on tv right now, HAPPENED 2 YEARS AGO.

"Yeah look, I was a crazy b**** & swore a lot. Not much has changed, but I have grown up & realised I probably shouldn’t of said some nasty things to some of the girls on the show, probably shouldn’t of done a lot I did on the show lol BUT I CANT TAKE IT BACK."

Defending her actions in the house, she added: "We had cameras everywhere for your entertainment, so don’t you dare sit on your couch & start attacking us on social media for things we did or said; When I can guarantee YOU have probably done or said worse, but it was just never filmed 24/7 & aired on tv around the world.

"And PAAAALEASEEEEEE, you are lying to yourself if you are saying you’ve never gone a bit OTT with your partner because of another girl/boy.

"We are locked in a house, which may look massive on tv... but we have no privacy & imagine being in a house with people you don’t like lol NOW TELL ME HOW CALM YOU WOULD BE ERRRRDAY. Exactly!"

Love Island Australia's Erin is now loved up with boyfriend Mick. Picture: Instagram

Erin split with Eden shortly after they left the villa, with the star later appearing in I'm A Celeb Australia alongside Charlotte Crosby.

She is now a full time influencer and advocate for women's health issues such PCOS and endometriosis.

Erin is also loved up with boyfriend Mick Russell, and often shares photos of the two of them.

