Where are the Love Island series two cast now? What Zara, Olivia, Alex and more are up to in 2020

What the Love Island series two cast are up to in 2020. Picture: Instagram

By Polly Foreman

Find out Zara Holland, Nathan Massey, Cara de le Hoyde, Alex Bowen, Olivia Buckland and the rest of Love Island series two are up to in 2020.

It's hard to believe that the second series of Love Island, arguably the most iconic season of the ITV show, was a whopping four years ago.

The series that brought us couples like Nathan and Cara, Alex and Olivia - both of whom remain together to this day - will be featured in three Love Island compilation episodes airing this week.

Read more: Love Island UK returning for three special compilation episodes this week

Love Island: All The Dramz will air on Wednesday 15 July on 9pm, while Love Island: All The Feels and Love Island: All The Lols will follow on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Here's what the season two contestants are up to now.

Nathan Massey and Cara de la Hoyde

Nathan and Cara now have their second baby on the way. Picture: ITV

Nathan and Cara were crowned winners of the series, and fans of the show will be delighted to know that they're still together.

The couple welcomed their first child - Freddie - in 2017, and the couple are expecting their second baby.

Nathan and Cara got married on June, 28, 2019, three years after leaving the villa.

Read more: What happened after the Love Island Australia 2018 final?

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland

Alex and Olivia met on Love Island in 2016. Picture: ITV

Just like Nathan and Cara, Alex and Olivia have managed to go the distance with their relationship.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 after a two-year engagement, and they seem to be as loved-up as ever.

They own their own clothing brand called Exempt Society, and share two French bulldogs called Reggie and Winnie.

Alex and Olivia also starred in their own reality series' called Olivia and Alex Said Yes and Olivia and Alex: Happily Ever After, which were both on TLC.

Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas

Kady and Scott came third in Love Island, but they sadly split in 2017.

Scott and Kady came third in Love Island. Picture: ITV

Scott now owns a public relations business in Manchester called The Social PR, and Kady runs a beauty brand called By Kady, as well as a fitness app.

Kady has recently TOWIE star Myles Barnett, but the pair went 'on a break' back in March. However, it was since reported that the pair had rekindled their romance.

Adam Maxted

Adam and Katie split soon after leaving the villa. Picture: ITV

Adam got together with Katie Salmon while on the show, but the pair split soon after.

He is still very active on Instagram, with his bio saying that he's a 'Professional Wrestler/Sports Entertainer'.

Katie Salmon

Katie has her own clothing line called Prodigal Fox, and is the founder of Dream Dolls Ibiza.

Emma Jane Woodham

Emma and Terry are no longer together. Picture: ITV

Emma got together with Terry during the show, and the pair dated for eight months before splitting. Emma gave birth to a baby boy called Alfie in January 2018, and she remains very active on her Instagram account.

Terry Walsh

Terry doesn't appear to be active on social media, and it's now known what he's up to now.

Zara Holland

Zara Holland was a contestant on Love Island 2016. Picture: ITV

Zara left the series early after there was an illness in the family, and she now runs a fashion company called Mimi Boutique.

Malin Andersson

Malin was a contestant on Love Island 2. Picture: ITV

Malin was voted the Love Island villa early, but made a dramatic return to the Love Island villa to confront Terry after he left her for Emma.

She announced that she was expecting a baby in 2019. Her daughter Consy tragically passed away one month after she was born premature.

Malin is now a mental health advocate and an ambassador for Sands Charity and Refuge Charity.

NOW READ:

Love Island Australia: Inside Grant Crapp's relationship with 'secret' girlfriend Lucy Cartwright