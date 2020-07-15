What happened after the Love Island Australia 2018 final?

What happened after Love Island Australia? Find out about all the drama...

After five weeks of laughing, fighting and brutal dumpings, Love Island Australia has come to an end.

And despite Erin Barnett and Eden Dally being favourites to win, Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir ended up taking home the $50k prize fund.

Last minute favourites Amelia Plummer and Josh Moss also made it to the final after getting together in the last couple of weeks.

But what happened to the couples after the show wrapped up two years ago?

What happened after Love Island Australia 2018?

Well, as you can imagine, the drama definitely didn’t end when the contestants left the Spanish villa.

In fact, shock reports began circulating that Grant had a secret girlfriend called Lucy Cartwright on the outside world, with the news soon reaching Tayla.

While Grant initially denied the reports, Tayla claims he finally admitted the truth that he only went into the villa to promote his clothing brand.

This led to the pair splitting just three weeks after the final, and Grant swiftly getting back together with Lucy.

Grant Crapp and his girlfriend Lucy Cartwright. Picture: Instagram

As for Tayla, she went on to date fellow finalist Dom Thomas, after his split from Shelby, and they stayed together for almost a year.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t to be and the pair called it quits in June 2019, with Tayla now dating NFL player Nathan Broad.

Eden and Erin didn’t fare much better, and also split just four weeks after the finale show.

The pair claimed they would remain friends, but things got messy when Erin claimed there was some aggression in their relationship,

Eden furiously denied this in a lengthy message to his fans.

He is now a dad to a baby named Boston, after his Married at First Sight star girlfriend Cyrell Paule gave birth in February.

Erin is also happily loved up with her boyfriend Mick Russell, and often shares snaps of them on Instagram.

There is some good news for Love Island Australia fans, as Josh Moss and Amelia Plummer are still together.

As the only couple to have lasted the test of time, they spend their time travelling to amazing places all over the world together.

