Where is Amelia Plummer from Love Island Australia now?

14 July 2020, 08:39

Amelia Plummer has her own business now
Amelia Plummer has her own business now. Picture: Instagram

What did Amelia Plummer do after the Love Island Australia final? Here's what you need to know...

**Warning Love Island Australia spoilers below**

Despite it originally airing all the way back in 2018, we’re hooked on series one of Love Island Australia.

But as it nears the end on ITV2, you might be wondering what happened to finalist and latecomer Amelia Plummer.

Well, she’s become very successful since her time on the reality show, and is still happily loved up with boyfriend Josh Moss.

Amelia and Josh from Love Island Australia 2018
Amelia and Josh from Love Island Australia 2018. Picture: Instagram

Find out everything that happened to Amelia Plummer after she left the Love Island Australia villa...

How old is Amelia Plummer?

Amelia was 23-years-old during her time on Love Island Australia, she is now 25.

Read More: Where is Love Island Australia’s Cassidy McGill now?

What happened to Amelia Plummer after Love Island Australia?

After coming in third place with Josh, Amelia lives in Sydney and has since gone on to become an Instagram influencer.

This means she spends her time advertising everything from beauty products, to clothes for huge companies.

As a passionate vegan, she also released her very own vegan cookbook online, full of plant-based recipes.

Read More: Love Island Australia scandal after Grant Crapp's secret girlfriend was revealed

Amelia actually has a nutrition degree, and often posts photos and videos of all her favourite meals on Instagram.

During the big launch of the recipe e-book last year, her good pals Tayla Damir and Millie Fuller turned up to support her, as well as her loving boyfriend Josh.

Amelia also has her own YouTube channel where she gives fans a glimpse into her exciting life over in Australia.

Her channel - which has over 90k subscribers - includes beauty videos, tours of her home, outfit inspiration and holidays with Josh.

What is Amelia Plummer’s Instagram?

You can find the star @ameliamarni. Head on over if you want to see lots of selfies, loved-up photos with Josh, holiday pictures and snaps of her generally living her best life.

Now Read: Love Island Australia's Tayla Damir dated co-star Dom Thomas after the show

