Love Island Australia: Inside Tayla Damir’s relationship with NFL player boyfriend Nathan Broad

Tayla Damir is now dating Nathan Broad. Picture: Instagram

Who is Love Island Australia's Tayla Damir dating and what do we know about her boyfriend? Find out everything...

**Warning Love Island Australia spoilers below**

Love Island Australia has been keeping us going through lockdown, but unfortunately it’s coming to an end this week.

Originally airing in 2018, ITV2 has been re-showing season one this summer which sees Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp take the crown.

But fans of the show will already know that these two didn’t exactly get their fairytale ending, when it was revealed Grant had a secret girlfriend the whole time.

Almost two years on, Tayla is now happily loved up with NFL star Nathan Broad. But how long had they been together and how did they meet? Here’s what we know…

Read More: Love Island Australia scandal after Grant Crapp's secret girlfriend was revealed

Who is Tayla Damir’s new boyfriend Nathan Broad?

After leaving the villa in 2018, Tayla quickly split with Grant, before striking up a romance with fellow Love Island Australia star Dom Thomas. Unfortunately, this wasn’t to be and the pair in June 2019.

Moving on from Dom, Tayla confirmed that she’s now dating NFL star Nathan Broad earlier this year.

Tayla and Nathan have been together since the end of 2019. Picture: Instagram

Nathan is a 25-year-old sports star who plays for the Richmond Football Club in the Australian Football League.

How long have Tayla and Nathan Broad been together?

Tayla and sports star Nathan first sparked romance rumours when they were spotted at the Melbourne Cup at the end of 2019.

Read More: Love Island Australia: Are Eden Dally and Erin Barnett still together now?

On December 22, the pair were then pictured at the Crown Towers in Perth, before spending New Year together with a group of friends in Bali.

Going Instagram official on NYD, Tayla shared a snap kissing her boyfriend on a balcony.

Since then, they have spent a lot of time travelling and having fun together, and in February they enjoyed an idyllic getaway in Byron Bay on the New South Wales coast of Australia.

They seemingly moved in together over lockdown, with Nathan sharing a photo back in March with the caption: “Two weeks Under the same roof & I’ve only been told off a few times, winning ! Good egg.”

Tayla has also previously spoken out about her relationship, saying they’ve known each other for years.

She said back in January: “There has always been an on and off game going on there.

“It is just the right time now, we are both just very comfortable with who we are as people, which is amazing and we are at good points in our life and it is working.”

She added: “I am very supportive of his career as he is of mine. I am very proud and very happy.”

Now Read: Are any of the Love Island Australia season one couples still together?