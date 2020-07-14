Love Island Australia: Inside Grant Crapp's relationship with 'secret' girlfriend Lucy Cartwright

Grant Crapp and his girlfriend were reportedly together during Love Island Australia. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

Did Grant have a secret girlfriend during Love Island Australia? Find out everything about his relationship with Lucy Cartwright.

**Warning Love Island Australia spoilers below**

Grant Crapp didn’t exactly have an easy time in the Love Island Australia villa.

After getting together with Cassidy McGill in week one, he then went on to brutally dump her for Tayla Damir.

Despite the rocky start - and a few hiccups along the way - Grant and Tayla then made it all the way to the final and managed to beat favourites Eden Dally and Erin Barnett to win the $50k prize.

Unfortunately, the drama continued back in Aus as it was reported that Grant already had a secret ‘live in’ girlfriend - personal trainer Lucy Cartwright - and only went on the show to promote his clothing brand.

Grant and Tayla split after Love Island Australia. Picture: ITV2

When the news broke, Tayla swiftly dumped her boyfriend and accused him of lying to her their entire relationship.

Despite insisting he was single when entering the Love Island Australia villa, just two weeks later Grant announced he was back with Lucy.

And the pair are still together two years later, so let’s take a look inside their relationship…

How long have Grant and girlfriend Lucy been together?

It’s unknown how long Grant and Lucy had been ‘friends’ before getting together.

Lucy told NW: "Me and Grant knew each other for a long time before Love Island.

"We were really good friends and had a really close friendship. But it was never anything serious."

By the looks of his Instagram account, Grant was hanging out with Lucy and her family in April 2018, and was still posting pictures of her just a few weeks before joining Love Island.

What happened with Grant and his girlfriend after Love Island Australia?

During the 2018 series of Love Island Australia, the nation watched on as Grant and Tayla were voted the winners of the dating series.

But back home in Aus, Lucy was accused of working on Grant’s clothing line while he grew his fame.

Lucy denied this was true, later admitting: "Going into it, I didn't really think I had feelings for Grant

"But I don't think it was until he was on there and I was watching it that I sort of went, 'Oh, I did have feelings that were more than just a friendship’.”

Just 12 days after the show wrapped up, Tayla called it quits with Grant over the allegations.

Grant then phoned Lucy the weekend after his split and the pair rekindled their connection.

After announcing their romance in a shoot in a glossy magazine, Grant said: "I've come out [of the villa], me and Tayla are finished and I'm back with Lucy.

"It does make you think about what you valued... the friendship [I had] before I went in there.”

Where are Grant and Lucy now?

The pair have gone from strength to strength over the past two years, even buying a house together earlier this year.

Grant often shares gushing photos about his girlfriend and they spend their time heading off on beautiful holidays together.

