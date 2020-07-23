What happened to Nadia Jagessar from Netflix's Indian Matchmaking? And is she still with Vinay or Shekah?

What happened to Nadia Jagessar from Indian Matchmaking? Picture: Instagram/Netflix

Are Shekar and Nadia from Indian Matchmaking still together? And where is Nadia now? Here's what we know...

If you've already seen Love Is Blind and Too Hot To Handle, Netflix’s latest bingeworthy show has to be Indian Matchmaking.

The series focuses on a group of desi singles who are trying to find their soul mates with an arranged marriage.

And it’s up to Sima Taparia, who refers herself as "Mumbai's top matchmaker", to track down the Indian singletons their perfect matches with the help of their parents.

Event planner Nadia Jagassar is one of the stars on the quest for a man, after becoming tired of being the one planning the weddings.

Nadia appeared on Indian Matchmaking. Picture: Netflix

But what happened to Nadia after the show? And is she still single? Here’s what we know…

Where is Nadia Jagessar from Indian Matchmaking now?

During the show, Nadia is left heartbroken when Vinay stands her up twice.

Vinay later opened up about the breakdown of their romance, hinting something more went on behind the scenes.

In a long Instagram post, Vinay admitted to cancelling both dates, but said he was always honest about it.

He said he missed the second date because he was sick, but Nadia cut him out of her life after that.

He added: “I was the one left heart broken and ghosted.”

After the drama with Vinay, Nadia and her mom then flew to Chicago to meet Shekar.

While the date went well, their chemistry faded after the show and Nadia later admitted ‘things have changed’.

She told the L.A. Times: “Being off camera definitely changed the dynamic between myself and the matches that I had continued talking to, and obviously, the change was not positive.

“But it helped me learn more about myself and what I’m looking for in a future partner.”

Nadia is now back to working hard as an event planner and marketing at a fragrance company.

Is Nadia Jagessar single?

It seems as though Nadia is yet to find The One, and despite not getting engaged, she says she doesn’t regret appearing on Indian Matchmaking.

She told NY Post: “When I feel ready, maybe I’ll be calling Sima again, who knows? But right now I just kind of want to do my thing.

“Everything has been such an outpouring of love and support. It’s been extremely overwhelming.”

What is Nadia Jagessar’s Instagram?

You can find Nadia on Instagram @nadiajagessar.

