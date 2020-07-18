Pixie Lott boyfriend: who is Oliver Cheshire and when are they getting married?

18 July 2020, 19:00 | Updated: 18 July 2020, 19:01

Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire met in 2010
Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire met in 2010. Picture: PA/Instagram

The Voice Kids Coach Pixie Lott got engaged to her boyfriend Oliver Cheshire in 2016, but she recently revealed why they haven't yet had the wedding.

Pixie Lott returns as a coach on The Voice Kids UK this Saturday, a post she's held since 2017.

The singer, 29, is dating model Oliver Cheshire, 32, and the pair got engaged in 2016.

Last June, Pixie opened up about her engagement, saying that she doesn't want to 'rush' getting married as they are both so busy with work commitments.

Here's your need-to-know on Oliver and their relationship.

Pixie and Oliver got engaged in 2016 after he proposed in London
Pixie and Oliver got engaged in 2016 after he proposed in London. Picture: PA

Who is Oliver Cheshire?

Oliver is a model from Hertfordshire. He was scouted at the age of 15 at a at a Clothes Show Live event, and he was subsequently cast in a campaign for CK jeans.

How did Pixie Lott meet Oliver Cheshire?

Pixie and Oliver met at a Select Models event in 2010, and the pair modelled together in a shoot for Paper magazine in 2017.

Oliver previously opened up about their relationship to City A.M., saying: "It’s just like any other relationship. We try and keep things as private as possible."

He asked her to marry him in 2016 on the steps of St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

According to reports, Pixie 'couldn't stop crying' when Oliver popped the question, with an onlooker telling The Sun that it was like 'something out of a movie'.

When are Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire getting married?

Last June, Pixie told Lorraine Kelly that she was in no rush to get married and that the pair were waiting until the right time.

She said: "Obviously I can’t wait to get married.

"We’ve been together for such a long time.

"I don’t want to rush it and we’re so busy. I’ve been doing so much new music and Ollie’s been working on his clothing range."

Pixie previously said they are in 'no rush' to get married
Pixie previously said they are in 'no rush' to get married. Picture: PA

She added: "I don’t just want to wedge it in, so we are taking our sweet time."

More recently, lockdown rules have meant that the couple have postponed their wedding until next year.

Opening up about the decision, Pixie said, according to The Sun: "Obviously it’s put on a bit of a [delay]. We’re still planning but there’s not much we can do until we know the rules for sure. It’s still uncertain.

"I don’t really want do all this planning and take all this time to have a wedding where we’re going to social distance, or have a limited amount of people and compromise.

"We just have to wait and see, after the uncertainty stops, and then we can go for it."

Is Oliver Cheshire on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @oliver_cheshire.

