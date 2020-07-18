The Voice kids age range: How old do you have to be to audition?

The Voice Kids has an age range. Picture: ITV

How old do you have to be to star on The Voice Kids? And what is the age range? Here's what we know...

The Voice Kids is back on our TV screens, as the search continues for the most talented young singers in the country.

Following a similar format to the adult version, the kids have to impress the judges in the blind auditions, hoping to get one of those big red chairs to turn with their voice alone.

One of the judges then takes them through to the battle rounds for a chance to bag a place in the semi-final.

For the fourth series of the show Emma Willis is back to present the show, as well as judges will.i.am, Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and new recruit Paloma Faith.

But how old do you have to be to audition for The Voice Kids? Here's what we know...

You have to be between 7-14 to audition for The Voice Kids. Picture: ITV

What is the age limit for The Voice Kids?

The age limit is between seven and 14 years old, and the children must be accompanied by an adult.

Meanwhile, the age limit for the adult version of The Voice series is 16 and anybody under the age of 18 must also be accompanied by a responsible adult.

This year, the lucky winner of the kids series gets a cash prize to aid their musical education or career, as well as a holiday to Orlando, Florida.

The Voice Kids 2020 will be the first time new judge Paloma Faith has been part of the show, recently admitting she’s never experienced such an ‘uplifting’ atmosphere.

“I feel like I’ve never experienced this much kindness in one room in all my years in the spotlight and it made me feel elated because it’s so special working with the kids,” she said.

“It’s super uplifting. Everyone I’m working with is amazing and have hearts of gold. There’s something really special about these children because they’re so pure. It does make you reflect a little bit on life and how in adulthood you get sort of broken down a bit.

“These kids have fearlessness we can learn from as adults. They’re fearless about their individuality and they are so different. I feel blessed and honoured to be in their company, I feel really blessed and honoured.”

Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am added: “Paloma is a bundle of joy and the only thing that’s changed since we last worked together is that she now has a bundle of joy. Paloma is like so transparent with her emotions. The core of Paloma is fun and uniqueness and I just love her energy. When we worked for the BBC and now we do The Voice Kids, she’s a joy to be around.”

