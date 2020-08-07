The Voice Kids final 2020 is looking for families join the virtual audience

The Voice Kids final 2020 will air later this year. Picture: ITV

Families across the UK could join The Voice Kids audience this month for the live final.

The Voice Kids is in full swing on ITV, with the nation’s most talented children taking to the stage in a bid to impress the judges.

But while most of the show was filmed before the coronavirus outbreak, now ITV is calling on families to take part in the live final at the end of the month.

With current social distancing rules in place, a live studio audience won’t be allowed to cheer on the stars.

However, fans of the show can take part in a virtual final which will be live streamed to their home.

And viewers will even get to vote for their favourite acts from coaches Paloma Faith, will.i.am, Danny Jones and Pixie Lott.

A statement on ITV’s website reads: “We're looking for households to watch The Voice Kids UK Final streamed live to their home on Saturday 22nd August.

“The most exciting part? As part of our remote audience, YOU will vote for The Voice Kids UK Winner!”

The extra special final will include performances from all of our the young singers, as well as duets with their coaches.

As well as all that excitement, there will also be a surprise Guest Act which is yet to be revealed.

If you want to be part of it, you will need to be available at the end of the month.

A spokesperson for The Voice Kids confirmed: "The audience will need to be available on Saturday 22nd August, have a strong internet connection with access to a computer and are happy to be featured in the programme as part of our remote audience."

If you are interested or know anyone who might be interested in taking part, then please email voicekidsaudience@itv.com with the following information;

- Name

- Age

- Location (nearest town)

- How many people are in your household and their ages

- Email address

- Telephone number

Friends and family members of the Finalists can’t apply.

