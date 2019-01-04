The Voice will.i.am: Real name, net worth and girlfriend history revealed

Will.i.am will be reunited with Jennifer Hudson, Tom Jones and Olly Murs on The Voice. Picture: Getty

The Black Eyed Peas’ rapper will.i.am will return to ITV singing contest The Voice alongside Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson.

Will.i.am will join co-stars Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs on January 5 when star-studded judging panel return to ITV singing show The Voice.

The Black Eyed Peas rapper and his A-list co-stars will start their search for the next big thing in the blind auditions, hosted by Emma Willis.

As will.i.am returns to our screens, here’s everything you need to know about the star – from his net worth to his real name and dating history:

The Voice 2019 judges are will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Tom Jones and Olly Murs . Picture: Getty

What is will.i.am’s real name?

Will.i.am was born William James Adams Jr. on March 15, 1975. Will.i.am is the star’s stage name.

Speaking to The New York Times in 2011, the musician explained the reason behind the creative name.

He explained: “I liked playing with words. I noticed that my name was a sentence, meaning one with will, who is strong-willed.”

He continued: “And so I called my mom and said, ‘Hey, Mom, do you mind if I call myself Will.i.am?’ She was like: ‘Whaaa? You’re crazy.’ She was cool with it.”

Will.i.am rose to fame in band The Black Eyed Peas. Picture: Getty

What is will.i.am’s net worth?

According to The Richest, will.i.am is worth around £60 million.

With five albums with The Black Eyed Peas under his belt and his own solo musical projects, will.i.am is also a partner in Beats Electronics.

Fergie’s bandmate has also dabbled in the fashion industry, film and TV.

Cheryl and will.i.am's close friendship led to romance speculation in 2007. Picture: Getty

Does will.i.am have a girlfriend?

Will.i.am, 43, is believed to be single, having failed to publicly acknowledge a relationship for sometime now.

Previously speaking about dating, he told the Mirror: "I don't have time for girlfriends, and that's why I just keep busy. I keep going because that's what I want to do."

While will.i.am hasn’t been public with anyone for sometime, this has not stopped speculation circling among fans.

Former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl was rumoured to be more than friends with the hit maker when they collaborated on song Heartbreaker in 2007.

Other reports claimed will.i.am enjoyed a brief Romance with reality star Casey Batchelor in 2014.