Who is Danny Jones and what band is The Voice Kids coach from?

Danny Jones is one of the coaches on The Voice Kids UK - here's your need-to-know on him.

The Voice Kids continues this Saturday, with Danny Jones, Pixie Lott, Paloma Faith and will.i.am returning as coaches.

Danny Jones joined the panel in 2016, stating at the time: "I'm pumped about joining The Voice Kids team. There are so many talented kids out there, they just need to be heard and this is a great platform for them. I’m looking forward to finding some fresh talent and coaching them. You never know, there might be a mini McFly out there!"

He is best known as a member of boyband McFly - here's your need-to-know on the musician.

Who is Danny Jones? What's his age and background?

Danny, 34, is a musician from Bolton, Greater Manchester.

He rose to fame as one of the main vocalists and lead guitarist in pop-rock band McFly, formed in London in 2003.

Danny - along with Tom Fletcher - was one of the founding members of the band, and they recruited Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd through an advert in NME magazine.

McFly were formed in 2003
McFly were formed in 2003. Picture: PA

Their first album, Room On The Third Floor, was released in 2004.

More recently, Danny has performed as part of supergroup McBusted, which featured members from McFly and Busted.

Is Danny Jones married and does he have children?

Danny and his girlfriend Georgia Horsley got married in 2014 in a ceremony in North Yorkshire, and the pair share a son called Cooper, born in 2018.

Speaking to Hello! magazine about the birth, Georgia revealed that she felt an overwhelming urge to push while in the bath at their home,

She said: "I thought this baby is going to be born at home in the bath... or in the car."

And Danny added: "I would love to see that CCTV of us arriving at one o'clock in the morning. I was frantic.

"When we got to the birthing suite, I skidded in like Del Boy and Rodney, grabbed the first wheelchair I could find but it had a dodgy wheel so I ended up going round and round in circles."

Georgia continued: "I was sat with my hands between my legs trying to hold in the baby."

Is Danny Jones on Instagram?

You can follow Danny on Instagram @dannyjonesofficial.

