Who is Paloma Faith's boyfriend and how many children does The Voice Kids coach have?

On Air Now
Heart's Feel Good Weekend with Lilah Parsons 10pm - 1am
18 July 2020, 19:00 | Updated: 18 July 2020, 19:01
Paloma Faith is one of the coaches on The Voice kids UK - here's your need-to-know on her family life.
The Voice Kids UK continues this Saturday, with Paloma Faith, Danny Jones, will.i.am and Pixie Lott all featuring as coaches for its fourth series.
This will be Paloma's first time on the kids' version of The Voice, having previously worked on the fifth series of the main show.
Read more: Holby City first look as John Barrowman stars as doctor Drew Nicholson-Heath
Speaking about her excitement to join the show, Paloma said: "It’s going to be so much fun working with these young singers, helping them find their voices and be the best they can be.
She added: "From what I’ve seen; although they’re small, their voices are often mighty and can give most adults a run for their money! In short, I’m massively excited to be joining The Voice Kids so bring it on."
Here's your need-to-know on the singer.
Paloma, 38, is a singer, songwriter and actress from London.
She is best known her her singing career, but she has also acted in a number of films including The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, Dread, and St Trinian's.
Paloma has been with her partner, french artist Leyman Lahcine, since 2013.
The pair aren't legally married, but Paloma previously stated: "Leyman is my husband. You don't need a marriage certificate."
Paloma's full name is Paloma Faith Blomfield.
The couple share one child together, and Paloma announced the news that they were expecting on social media in 2016.
She wrote: "I am so delighted to tell you I am going to take a short while off to have a baby.
"I have spent my whole life wanting to be a mother and now the time has come for me to do so. I feel so lucky."
She is! You can follow her @PalomaFaith.
The Voice kids continues this Saturday at 7:25pm on ITV.
NOW READ:
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi marry in secret wedding at Windsor Castle