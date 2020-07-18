When was The Voice Kids filmed?

The Voice Kids was filmed before lockdown. Picture: ITV

Was The Voice Kids filmed before lockdown? And why are they not adhering to social distancing? Here’s what you need to know…

Emma Willis is back to host a brand new series of The Voice Kids UK along with a shiny new coach.

Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and will.i.am will be joined by former The Voice coach Paloma Faith, who is taking the spot of Jessie J.

The show will see talented children aged seven to 14 from across the country trying their hardest to make it through to the semi finals.

They are competing for a dream family holiday to Orlando in Florida, as well as a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education to help them become stars.

The Voice Kids is back with new coach Paloma Faith. Picture: ITV

While many shows have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, luckily the series is back on our screens this summer.

But when was it recorded and why are the kids not adhering to social distancing? Find out everything…

When was The Voice Kids filmed?

Almost the entire series of The Voice Kids UK was recorded prior to lockdown and before social-distancing measures were introduced in December 2019.

This is why there is an audience and the children are allowed to hug the judges.

The final is yet to be filmed, with host Emma Willis recently telling us that she hopes the show could be finished by the end of the year.

Speaking to us exclusively to Heart.co.uk, the 46-year-old admitted: “We don’t know anything about anything.”

Before adding: “We’re hoping we can finish, - we’ve got the final of the kids’ series to film and the main show - we’re hoping we can do them by the end of the year.

“But again there’s lots of other things that need to be sorted first.”

Meanwhile, the adult version of The Voice started earlier in the year with coaches Meghan Trainor, Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs.

However, the series had to be stopped after its pre-recorded stages aired so the live semi-finals are yet to be filmed.

