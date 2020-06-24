Where is Big Brother 6 winner Anthony Hutton now?

Where is Anthony Hutton now? Picture: PA/Instagram

Anthony Hutton was crowned winner of the sixth season of Big Brother - here's what he's up to now.

BB6 will be revisited in tonight's Big Brother: Best Shows Ever, with the reunion show replaying the now-legendary boxing task episode.

The task - which saw the housemates being challenged to stay inside boxes for as long as possible - has gone down as one of the best in the show's history.

Anthony Hutton was eventually crowned winner of Big Brother six, which aired on Channel 4 in 2005. Here's what he's up to now.

Where is Big Brother six winner Anthony Hutton now?

After leaving the Big Brother house, he released a 70s disco inspired workout DVD, but he has since stepped away from the limelight and now runs his own barber's and bar called Mr Hutton's.

Anthony, who entered the Big Brother house when he was 23, made a surprise television appearance last Friday, appearing on This Morning to discuss the Big Brother reunion episodes.

Speaking about how coronavirus has impacted his business, he told Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes: "I'm just going to be running as the barbers from July 4, that's the date we've given and there'll be no drinks...safety measures will be in place."

Last year, Anthony opened up about finding fame on Big Brother to Chronicle Live, saying: "Generally, my experience of Big Brother was very positive and I had a lot of good feedback but there was a real downside sometimes, especially going out and socialising.

"There was one incident when I was attacked shortly after I came off the show during a night out in Manchester.

"It was totally unprovoked, a man just walked up to me and punched me."That's just the reality of it - there is always going to be a downside and with online abuse and trolls there is more of it now than there was for me."

Anthony Hutton won Big Brother in 2005. Picture: PA

What happened with Anthony and Makosi in the hot tub?

The Anthony and Makosi hot tub scene has gone down as one of the sauciest moments in the show's history. The pair were seen getting intimate in the tub, and Makosi later asked Big Brother for a pregnancy test - although Anthony denied anything had happened between them.

Makosi recently spoke about her time in the house to new! magazine, saying: "(I remember Big Brother) with fond memories and nostalgia.

"The Makosi who went on Big Brother was a free bird.

"I look at her today and I'm proud she did that for herself. I get teary when I think about it."

"It just makes me chuckle - it makes me laugh... I look at that 25-year-old Makosi and I think it was ingenious.

"I'd probably have a different game plan today, but that's what worked... My game plan took me right to the end."

Is Anthony Hutton on Instagram?

He is! You can follow Anthony @anthony.hutton10.

Is Anthony Hutton married?

Anthony is married to a woman called Sophie, and he frequently posts loved-up pictures of the two of them to Instagram.

When is Big Brother: Best Shows Ever on TV?

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever is on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week. You can catch up on episodes you've missed online on All 4.

Is there a trailer for Big Brother: Best Shows Ever?

There is! You can watch the trailer below:

