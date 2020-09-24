200 new emojis will be released next year that perfectly sum up 2020

There are a whole new series of emojis coming to your phone next year.

If you have too many emotions to convey with emojis this year, you’re in luck because a whole new batch is set to be released.

The expanding library has been revealed by The Unicode Consortium which is the organisation responsible for creating emojis.

Among the major additions to the 217 new aviators for Emoji 13.1 are a heart with a bandage wrapped around it and a heart on fire.

There is also a gender-neutral person allowing users to choose among a bearded man, a bearded woman or a gender-neutral individual with a beard.

Most of the updates are dedicated to skin tones for the ‘couple with heart’ emoji and the ‘kiss’ emoji.

Elsewhere, there is also a spiral eyes emoji and 'Face Exhaling' emoji representing relief, exhaustion, or a sigh of disappointment, according to Emojipedia.

A new face in the clouds icon may represent fogginess, confusion, 'or even a sense of calm bliss.'

The 'Mending Heart' emoji is 'the opposite of a broken heart,' while the 'Heart on Fire' emoji is meant to reference desire or lust.

Announcing the news on Twitter, The Unicode Consortium wrote: "Have no fear, new #emoji will be here (Soon. Well, soonish. Widely available in 2021).

🆕✨ Have no fear, new #emoji will be here (Soon. Well, soonish. Widely available in 2021) ✨🆕 → https://t.co/WcsayalyDB pic.twitter.com/yWGtXgCNBd — The Unicode Consortium (@unicode) September 18, 2020

"2021 will usher in a few new smileys (like an exhaling face), a couple of hearts (including one on fire), and additional skin tone support for many multi-person groupings.

"With #Unicode14 delayed due to COVID-19, this is a minor #emoji release. It is also bit of a change from recent years where announcements have been made between January and March, and landing on platforms by September/October.

"The Unicode Consortium is a volunteer organisation and we would be completely without new #emoji until 2022 if it weren't due to the dedication of many volunteers who made this possible. Thank you everyone, you know who you are."

Unicode announced in April there would be no new emojis until 2022 because of the pandemic.

However, they have called this a 'minor release' to add new emojis next year.

The updates could hit your phone anywhere from January to October 2021, with a bigger 'Emoji 14.0' package set to drop in 2022.

