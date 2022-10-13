Calls for 'adult-only flights' after child screams for 29-hour journey

A man complained after he was sat in front of a crying baby. Picture: TikTok @balubrigada/Getty Images

People have been begging airlines for 'adult-only flights' after a child screamed for an entire long-haul trip.

There have been calls for airlines to create adult-only flights after one man’s gruelling 29-hour trip.

In a video shared on TikTok, musician Henry Beasley can be seen sitting in front of a crying baby while on his way from New Zealand to Berlin.

The clip then sees Henry struggling to concentrate on the 29 hour flight as the child continues to make high pitch noises.

He captioned the clip: "Hey babe, how was your flight?” and even provided funny reviews of the crying.

These include comments like "strong start", "the kid's got some lungs", "great projection" and "kettle's boiled".

"Honestly there should be kid free flights and kid flights,” said one person, while another wrote: "I would pay EXTRA for kids free flights."

And a third added: "They shouldn't let kids on flights longer than 4 hours."

While a fourth said: “I know some people don’t have the option, but I never took my babies or toddlers on flights. Ever. It’s painful for everyone.”

Should children be allowed on flights? Picture: Alamy

Someone else shared their own experience, writing: "Had a kid on my 14h flight right behind me and it not only screamed the whole flight it also kicked my seat without a break."

But other felt sorry for the parents of the child, with someone else saying: “Trust me when I say this.. no one is having a worst time than those parents!”

Another person commented: "If I have my hands free, I always offer to help if I see a parent struggling. Don’t for a moment think the parent is having a fun time."

While someone else said: "I feel for the mother as I say she’s doing everything to help her child relax and cause the kids ears could be popping or else the kid is bored."