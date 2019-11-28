Aldi customers cause chaos in stores as they ‘fight’ over Kevin the Carrot toys

Aldi stores were packed on Thursday as Kevin the Carrot toys went on sale. Picture: Aldi/Twitter

By Alice Dear

Mayhem broke out at a number of Aldi branches yesterday as the highly anticipated Kevin the Carrot merchandise dropped in stores.

Fans of Aldi's Christmas advert headed to stores yesterday morning to buy their own item from the Kevin the Carrot merchandise collection.

However, the demand for the stuffed toy versions of Kevin, Katie, Tiny Tom and Russell Sprout exceeded everyone’s expectations as fights reportedly broke out in a number of stores.

Many customers took to Twitter to share their shock at the masses of people that had turned up at their local Aldi to get their hands on the toy.

Shoppers were reportedly fighting over the toys. Picture: Twitter/Jayne McGibbon

Some people on Twitter also reported even seeing arguments breaking out as people rushed to get the toys before they sold out.

One person Tweeted yesterday morning: “Was it just my Aldi that had fights, screaming, and snatching this morning? I couldn't believe my eyes... #KevinTheCarrot.”

Update: had to fight my way out before getting hurt, people were literally pushing and shoving, couldn't get out once I had gotten stuff, started handing stuff to those who couldn't get in.#Aldi #KevinTheCarrot #oramgethursday pic.twitter.com/EUkc1nlSlN — 🎄Yikes It's Troy🎄 (@Cravendale) November 28, 2019

Another wrote: “Had to fight my way out before getting hurt, people were literally pushing and shoving, couldn't get out once I had gotten stuff, started handing stuff to those who couldn't get in.”

Videos also shared online show shoppers eagerly pushing towards the toys in order to get their hands on the must-have toy of the festive period.

One video, shared on Twitter by Jayne McGibbon, showed people throwing Tiny Tom toys to the back of the queue.

Toys could be seen been thrown from the front of the queue to the back. Picture: Twitter/Jayne McGibbon

Those people who didn’t manage to get the toy they wanted have shared their anger with Aldi, with one writing on Twitter: “Not happy. In queue at 7:46am. Doors open 8am. Russell Sprout and Tiny Tom sold out by 8:04am – I didn’t get one.”

Shoppers that turned to online to buy the merchandise were also met with queues.

One woman – not even looking to buy a toy – revealed she was number 20,000 in a queue to access the website the morning they went on sale, explaining: “Just went looking for something on the Aldi website and did not realise it was Kevin the Carrot release day and I'm in a queue of 20,000 people to access the site. What. The. Actual. Hell.”

Heart.co.uk have contacted Aldi for comment.