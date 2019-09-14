Aldi makes pair of one-off wellies especially for autistic boy who won't wear anything else

Hannah Brooks was in despair when her son Sammy had outgrown his favourite Aldi wellies. Picture: Aldi

Four-year-old Sammy's parents couldn't find his favourite penguin wellies in a bigger size anywhere – so the supermarket surprised him with an extra-special gift.

A grateful mother has praised Aldi for making "miracles" happen after the supermarket manufactured a brand new pair of penguin wellies for her autistic son.

Sammy Brooks, 4, was devastated when he outgrew his favourite boots and even tried to squeeze his feet into his old size nines, but began suffering from painful blisters causing his mum Hannah to send out a plea for help.

And now the 30-year-old has revealed the discount store not only sent her little one a surprise care package filled with sweets and treats, but also made him an extra-special pair of penguin wellies from scratch.

Mother Hannah asked her Facebook friends for help in finding these cute Aldi wellies. Picture: Aldi

Sharing a snap of her son's beloved welly boots, Essex mum Hannah first called for help on Facebook.

"Desperately searching for these EXACT wellies in a size 10," she wrote.

"My Sammy has autism and absolutely adores these boots (he wears them every day) but unfortunately has outgrown them.

"Have called Aldi Head Office, but they said they only go up to a nine online, however they said in store they go up larger (she thought to a 12).

"If anyone's seen them please, please let me know."

Following a bout of bad luck on social media, the desperate mother admitted she had almost given up hope when the supermarket's customer service team reached out with a heartwarming letter.

It read: "Dear Sam, Your mummy contacted us as she has been desperately trying to find you a shiny new pair of penguin wellies.

"We’ve worked our magic and in this box is a new pair for you in a bigger size, with a few other treats for you to enjoy.

"It would really make guys smile if you could send us some pictures of you wearing your new wellies!"

Aldi made the exact same pair of wellies in a bigger size, just for Sammy. Picture: Aldi

She posted a photo of the letter along with all the presents little Sammy had been sent on Facebook, along with a message that praised the store.

"Miracle's do happen," she wrote.

"Some of you may remember the search for Sammy's penguin wellies from Aldi, that were not available in Sammy's size!

"Well, a lovely lady called Kim from Aldi UK got in contact with me to see if they could make him some especially!

"She contacted the manufacturer and they agreed to make them.

"Between Kim and her colleague Katie, they made my little angel an extremely happy boy.

"Today, when Sammy got home from school, this parcel from Aldi was waiting for him, exploding with goodies and those brand spanking new size 11 wellies."

Mum Hannah said her son was chuffed to bits when he opened the package, explaining: “I was worried that even with them looking the same, new ones could take some getting used to. But he put them on straight away.”

While friends of the family shared their glee at the outcome, with one writing: "Absolutely LOVE this post... best status EVER!

"Well done Aldi for putting a massive smile back on Sammy's face!"

A spokesperson for Aldi added: “We are thrilled to have helped bring a smile to Sammy with his specially made wellies.”