Scientists developing nightly pill that could stop snoring for good

28 October 2020, 11:15

This could be the answer to snoring we've been waiting for
This could be the answer to snoring we've been waiting for. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The new pill could be the answer to sleepless nights for many couples.

Only people with partners that snore throughout the night will understand how disrupting it can be to their sleep pattern.

And while there are a number of tricks and tips snorers can turn to for help, there is still no easy way to rid yourself of it for good.

However, scientists are hopeful a new pill being developed could be the answer.

The pill could be the answer to a good nights sleep for you and your partner
The pill could be the answer to a good nights sleep for you and your partner. Picture: Getty

The pill, called AD109, is being developed by pharmaceutical company Apnimed, and is a treatment for obstructive sleep apnoea.

The pill has been created to be taken once a night in order to stop symptoms such as snoring.

The pill is being designed to be taken once a night before bed
The pill is being designed to be taken once a night before bed. Picture: Getty

CEO of Apnimed, Dr Larry Miller said: “Obstructive Sleep Apnea represents a significant public health problem in the US and around the globe and current treatment options do not meet the needs of patients."

He added: “We believe that AD109, an oral drug candidate dosed once-daily at bedtime, could be a significant breakthrough for these patients.”

AD109 has gone through phase one of clinical trials
AD109 has gone through phase one of clinical trials. Picture: Getty

So far, AD109 has gone through phase one of clinical trials, which saw 24 healthy volunteers given the drug once a night for seven days.

The results showed no side effects in the volunteers.

The next step for the pill is for it to be run through a phase two trial, where it will be tested on 140 people.

Apnimed have said they are looking to initiate this next phase this year.

