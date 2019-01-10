Asda £12 anti-snore pillow is back and people are raving about it

10 January 2019, 13:17

Pillow night sleep
Asda is selling Sleepnight pillows for £12. Picture: Getty

The anti-snoring pillow is reportedly so good it's got rave reviews from customers with many happy they've found something they believe is working.

Asda has released a brand new pillow set to cure snoring and save relationships everywhere.

The anti-snoring pillow is reportedly so good it's got rave reviews from customers with many happy they've found something they believe is working.

Silentnight's anti-snore pillow is currently available to buy online for £12 from Asda and it's got an abundance of positive feedback.

According to the product description , the pillow is "ergonomically designed" to support the head and neck to encourage snore-free sleep.

Read more: Asda apologise after woman takes four 'fake result' pregnancy tests

Pillow night sleep
Customers claim they got a better night sleep . Picture: Getty

The full description reads: "Now you can sleep on your back without snoring. This ergonomically designed pillow gently supports and positions the head and neck to encourage better body alignment and snore-free sleep."It features a shaped foam core and has a firmness rating of 5."

What's more the pillow is hypo-allogenic, made in the UK and is covered by a two-year guarantee.

As if the customer reviewers weren't enough the pillow has been tested by the The British Snoring and Sleep Apnoea Association, who have approved the product.

In a review on their website, the association said : "Replacing our old duck feather pillow with the Silentnight Anti-Snore pillow had an instant effect.

"It was immediately clear that there was a significant improvement in both snoring frequency and volume.

"The shaped foam core and medium foam core and medium firmness contribute nicely to the overall feeling of comfort."

They added: "Did it help with snoring? Yes. Snoring volume and frequency was reduced approximately 50%.

"Would we recommend this product - yes, especially if you are using a feather pillow."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The original post, which was shared on a wedding-shaming group

Bridezilla demands bridesmaids take LIE DETECTOR after public humiliation
Louise and her daughter Darcy

Blogger praised for admitting she was worried she wouldn't love her second baby

Parenting

Holly Willoughby wears Warehouse leopard print skirt for This Morning

Holly Willoughby skirt today: Phillip Schofield’s This Morning co-star opts for high street in Warehouse skirt for hit ITV show

Fashion