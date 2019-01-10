Asda £12 anti-snore pillow is back and people are raving about it

The anti-snoring pillow is reportedly so good it's got rave reviews from customers with many happy they've found something they believe is working.

Asda has released a brand new pillow set to cure snoring and save relationships everywhere.

Silentnight's anti-snore pillow is currently available to buy online for £12 from Asda and it's got an abundance of positive feedback.

According to the product description , the pillow is "ergonomically designed" to support the head and neck to encourage snore-free sleep.

The full description reads: "Now you can sleep on your back without snoring. This ergonomically designed pillow gently supports and positions the head and neck to encourage better body alignment and snore-free sleep."It features a shaped foam core and has a firmness rating of 5."

What's more the pillow is hypo-allogenic, made in the UK and is covered by a two-year guarantee.

As if the customer reviewers weren't enough the pillow has been tested by the The British Snoring and Sleep Apnoea Association, who have approved the product.

In a review on their website, the association said : "Replacing our old duck feather pillow with the Silentnight Anti-Snore pillow had an instant effect.

"It was immediately clear that there was a significant improvement in both snoring frequency and volume.

"The shaped foam core and medium foam core and medium firmness contribute nicely to the overall feeling of comfort."

They added: "Did it help with snoring? Yes. Snoring volume and frequency was reduced approximately 50%.

"Would we recommend this product - yes, especially if you are using a feather pillow."