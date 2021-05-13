You can now apply for a job to live in a beautiful castle off the coast of Cornwall

You can apply for a job to live and work in a castle. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

St Michael's Mount is searching for one lucky person to live and work in its castle.

If you’ve quite enjoyed the peace and quiet of working from home over the past year, then we could have the job for you.

Yep, St Michael's Mount is looking for a live-in officer to take care of the castle.

Dating back to 1135, the stunning building is situated just off the coast of Cornwall, which means it can only be reached by boat.

The lucky applicant will stay in the building - which is jointly run by the National Trust and St Aubyn Estate - for at least five nights a week and ‘become a pivotal part of island life’.

St Michael's Mount is searching for someone to live and work in the castle. Picture: Getty Images

Taking to their official Instagram page, the team at St Michael's Mount wrote: "Come and work with us! We're looking for a Castle Officer to live and work in the castle at St Michael's Mount.

Read More: Prince Philip remembered through the years in new stamps released by Royal Mail

“This is a unique opportunity to become a pivotal part of island life at one of Cornwall's most iconic locations."

The role includes supervising the Facilities Team across the island, being responsible for the practical operations within the castle, and ‘helping to maintain the unique character of St Michael's Mount’.

Other responsibilities include assisting the St Aubyn family, locking up and alarming the castle, heavy cleaning duties, furniture moving and picture hanging.

According to the application, the ideal person for the job will ‘demonstrate the highest levels of discretion’ as well as being compassionate, tactful and discreet.

They should also be someone with a ‘motivation to be based in West Cornwall’, with the application adding: "We are a small team with a wide range of responsibilities.

"We are looking for someone who is excited to further build on their experience and make the most of all learning opportunities."

Speaking about his own experience working in the castle, steward Duncan Murdoch told the BBC: “The best thing about living here is having a sea view from every window.

St Michael's Mount is just off the coast of Cornwall. Picture: Getty Images

“The worst thing is not being able to get a pizza delivered to your door.”

Kate Cornwell, head of HR at St Aubyn Estates, added: "People who suffer from sea sickness need not apply - you'll need to love boats as it's the only way to get on and off the island at high tide."

If you’d like to apply, there’s still time and you should send your CV and cover letter to jobs@staubynestates.com or visit their website.

Now Read: Friday Night Dinner airing 10 year anniversary documentary this month after death of Paul Ritter