Asda offering over-60s soup, a roll and unlimited hot drinks for £1 this winter

Asda are trying to help the elderly this winter with their Winter Warmers deal. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

The supermarket chain is helping to support the older generation through the cost of living crisis.

Asda are offering the over-60s soup, a roll and unlimited hot drinks in their cafes over November and December.

This is part of their new initiative which aims to help customers with the cost of living crisis throughout the winter months.

In November and December, anyone aged 60 or older will be able to claim the deal across Asda's 205 cafes at any time on any day.

This comes after the supermarket's Income Tracker showed that people aged between 65-years-old and 74-years-old had seen a £163 drop in their disposable income in August.

Asda's deal is for over-60s and offers them soup, a roll and unlimited hot drinks for £1 in November and December. Picture: Alamy

This deal will run alongside another offer which allows kids to eat for just £1 in Asda cafes.

Asda co-owner, Mohsin Issa, said: “We know that this winter is set to be incredibly hard for thousands of pensioners as they worry about how to keep themselves warm in the face of rising living costs and a fixed income.

"We’ve already been able to serve over half a million meals through our Kids Eat for £1 initiative in our cafes and we’re hoping our new offer of soup and hot drinks for over 60s will prove just as impactful for those who need it most."

We’ve announced three new ‘winter warmer’ initiatives to support customers and community groups struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, including a £1 meal deal for the over 60s in all our cafes throughout November and December. Read more here: https://t.co/3OepkMkBJR pic.twitter.com/dHCdHBO4Ht — Asda (@asda) October 6, 2022

The supermarket are also running a Community Cuppa campaign throughout November and December which will allow community groups to use the cafe space for meetings.

This will help many groups who will struggle to find space for their work due to the rising energy bills.

The cafes will be open for community groups on weekdays between 2:00pm and 6:00pm during which time all tea and coffee will be unlimited.

