Three-hour power cuts a possibility this winter, says National Grid

6 October 2022, 15:41

National Grid have warned households of three-hour power-cuts this winter
National Grid have warned households of three-hour power-cuts this winter. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The National Grid have said that in a worst case scenario, households across the United Kingdom could be left without lights or power.

As the energy crisis continues to cause chaos across the nation, National Grid have announced that there could be up to three-hour power cuts for households across the UK this winter.

While the company, which lights and powers homes across England, Scotland and Wales, says this is unlikely to happen, they said that it was a possibility.

These power cuts would be planned by National Grid, and households would be told when they were being carried out.

It is said that if the planned power cuts go ahead this winter, they will be expected to happen at peak times, including the morning and the evening.

Homes could be left without lights and electricity due to the energy crisis
Homes could be left without lights and electricity due to the energy crisis. Picture: Getty

The power cuts, which will leave millions without lights or electricity, will be rotated across areas of the United Kingdom so one location isn't left without power for an extended period of time.

The company said: "In the unlikely event we were in this situation, it would mean that some customers could be without power for pre-defined periods during a day - generally this is assumed to be for three-hour blocks."

Customers will be warned if their local area will suffer a power-cut
Customers will be warned if their local area will suffer a power-cut. Picture: Getty

This will only happen, however, if gas supplies run extremely low.

National Grid says the "worst case scenario" for the winter is due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine which has created "unprecedented turmoil and volatility" in the energy markets.

Flows of gas from Russia to Europe have been cut off, leaving many countries struggling to supply alternatives.

