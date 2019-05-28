Internet left baffled as women share photos of identical freckles on their hands

Twitter users have noticed they all have the same freckle. Picture: Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

Hundreds of women have been sharing this bizarre similarity online.

You might think nobody else in the world has a body like you, but now a lot of women are noticing something very small they have in common.

Starting a bizarre Twitter thread, social media user Aaryn Whitley shared a photo of her arm which shows a tiny freckle in the centre of her wrist.

She asked her followers : “Ladies….. u got a freckle on the middle of ur wrist or is this a myth lmao.”

ladies..... u got a freckle on the middle of ur wrist or is this a myth lmao pic.twitter.com/VpwkkeWKTj — aaryn ✰ (@aarynwhitley) May 22, 2019

The post quickly went viral, racking up more than 18k re-tweets and 47k likes over the weekend.

Hundreds of women from all over the world then responded by sharing photos of their similar freckles.

Clearly shocked, one wrote: “I was like “nah” but apparently I keep my wrist freckle under my watch.”

While another agreed: “I was like haaaa not me. Then I looked at my left wrist ”

Mines really faint but still there pic.twitter.com/tg2uS5G42B — annie🐼 (@tucker_shanice) May 26, 2019

“Okay! Now I’m tripping out,” wrote another person, while a fourth added: “I’ve had this single dark freckle on my wrist since I was a child and I’m very shook to see so many people with one as well like?????”

Our very own Pandora Christie also Tweeted her hand freckle after hearing Sian Welby talk about it.

“OMG @Sianwelby I just heard you talk about the wrist freckle !!!! LOOK LOOK @thisisheart #wristfreckle #TwilightZone ,” she wrote.

Sian Welby uploaded her own freckle photo. Picture: Instagram

Looking at the photo thread, there doesn’t seem to be any science behind the matching spots - with some people having lots more and darker freckles than others.

Freckles are often in areas that get sun exposure and usually form as a result of overproduction of melanin in small spots on the skin, which is responsible for pigmentation and hair colour.

Areas of the body that are often exposed to sunlight - such as the face or hands - are more prone to developing freckles as they’re not always covered by clothes.

While many women shared photos of their matching freckles, some men also pointed out they had them too.