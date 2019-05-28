Internet left baffled as women share photos of identical freckles on their hands

28 May 2019, 12:50 | Updated: 28 May 2019, 12:57

Twitter users have noticed they all have the same freckle
Twitter users have noticed they all have the same freckle. Picture: Twitter
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Hundreds of women have been sharing this bizarre similarity online.

You might think nobody else in the world has a body like you, but now a lot of women are noticing something very small they have in common.

Starting a bizarre Twitter thread, social media user Aaryn Whitley shared a photo of her arm which shows a tiny freckle in the centre of her wrist.

She asked her followers : “Ladies….. u got a freckle on the middle of ur wrist or is this a myth lmao.”

The post quickly went viral, racking up more than 18k re-tweets and 47k likes over the weekend.

Hundreds of women from all over the world then responded by sharing photos of their similar freckles.

Read More: Bizarre optical illusion that makes model's leg look terrifyingly thin is baffling the internet

Clearly shocked, one wrote: “I was like “nah” but apparently I keep my wrist freckle under my watch.”

While another agreed: “I was like haaaa not me. Then I looked at my left wrist ”

“Okay! Now I’m tripping out,” wrote another person, while a fourth added: “I’ve had this single dark freckle on my wrist since I was a child and I’m very shook to see so many people with one as well like?????”

Our very own Pandora Christie also Tweeted her hand freckle after hearing Sian Welby talk about it.

“OMG @Sianwelby I just heard you talk about the wrist freckle !!!! LOOK LOOK @thisisheart #wristfreckle #TwilightZone ,” she wrote.

Sian Welby uploaded her own freckle photo
Sian Welby uploaded her own freckle photo. Picture: Instagram

Looking at the photo thread, there doesn’t seem to be any science behind the matching spots - with some people having lots more and darker freckles than others.

Read More: People can’t stop talking about these foot peels that remove dead skin

Freckles are often in areas that get sun exposure and usually form as a result of overproduction of melanin in small spots on the skin, which is responsible for pigmentation and hair colour.

Areas of the body that are often exposed to sunlight - such as the face or hands - are more prone to developing freckles as they’re not always covered by clothes.

While many women shared photos of their matching freckles, some men also pointed out they had them too.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Why driving in flip flops this summer could result in a fine

Why driving in flip flops this summer could result in a fine

Crisps are a delicious snack but experts have warned against eating them

Pregnant women urged not to eat CRISPS as they could affect the baby

Food & Health

Married couple

'Regular sex and don't raise your voice.' Women slam sexiest new marriage rulebook

News

Should you be wearing suncream everyday?

What does SPF mean, should you wear factor 50 sun cream and how often should you apply it?
The brand new cocktails will be perfect for the weekend

These cheeky cans will bring the bar to your bedroom this bank holiday weekend

Food & Health

Trending on Heart

The stunning pharmacist is 28

Who is Anna Vakili? Love Island contestant and pharmacist from London

TV & Movies

Why did James Corden and Mathew Horne fall out and will the Gavin and Stacey actor be in the Christmas special?

Why did James Corden and Mathew Horne fall out and will the Gavin and Stacey actor be in the Christmas special?

Celebrities

Craig spoke on This Morning about the new season of Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood reveals huge change to this year's show

TV & Movies

Dean Gaffney is back on The Square as Robbie Jackson

EastEnders spoilers: Robbie Jackson finally makes his comeback along with TWO surprise returnees

TV & Movies

Michael is a firefighter who would rate himself 10/10

Who is Michael Griffiths? Love Island 2019 contestant and firefighter from Liverpool

TV & Movies

Callum is the latest Love Island hopeful

Who is Callum Macleod? Love Island 2019 contestant and aircraft engineer from South Wales?

TV & Movies