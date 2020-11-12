Woman baffled by mysterious brown objects on her bathroom wall

The woman asked Facebook for advice about the mysterious objects (left: stock image). Picture: Getty/Facebook

A woman was left baffled after finding the concerning brown structures on her bathroom wall.

A woman was told to 'move out' after asking Facebook for help in identifying some mysterious objects she found on her bathroom wall.

The woman - who hails from Australia - shared a photo of seven brown structures stuck to white tiles, writing: "What should I do? These are on the bathroom wall."

As reported by the Mirror, fellow members of the Facebook group were equally baffled by the discovery - with many advsing her to "run", "sell up", and to "move home".

The woman made the unsettling discovery in her bathroom. Picture: Facebook

An expert has now weighed in to clear up the confusion about the objects, with Professor Dieter Hochuli, an ecologist and University of Sydney professor, confirming that they belong to the mud-dauber wasp.

He told News.com.au that - while the insects themselves are relatively harmless - the inside of the nests are considerably more horrifying.

Professor Hochuli said: "They make a living by catching spiders where they paralyse and seal them in their muddy, clay nests.

An expert has confirmed that the nests belong to mud-dauber wasps (stock image). Picture: Getty

"They then lay eggs inside the nests and once born, their wasp babies will eat the dead spiders until they can chew their way out of the muddy nest as adults."

He advised against spraying the nests, saying that the wasps can give a "nasty sting" if threatened, and instead said it's best to remove the structures when the wasps aren't in them.

