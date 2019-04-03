What's in Anna Whitehouse's make-up bag? Blogger Mother Pukka shares her beauty secrets

By Nicola Bonn

Anna Whitehouse. Picture: Anna Whitehouse

Anna Whitehouse aka Mother Pukka is a force to be reckoned with. Heart's Beauty Expert Nicola Bonn met her for a gossip and a delve into her beauty bag.

Anna Whitehouse is a total one off. She's naturally warm, funny, open, slightly eccentric and a total ball of energy.

Not only does she co-host Sunday nights on Heart but she's on a mission to make flexible working standard practice and is also incredibly honest about motherhood and all that comes with it.

I loved chatting to her about the ups and downs of motherhood and how sometimes we find it very hard to juggle work and being mums.

As well as putting the world to rights, Anna and I had a good old chat about the beauty products that are a part of her life.

St Tropez Everyday Tan Face. Picture: press/brand

Anna loves a good old bit of fake tan and her favourite brand is St Tropez.

Their Everyday Gradual Tan Face is amazing if you like a subtle, buildable tan and is £12 here

and the Gradual Tan Everyday Mousse is pretty foolproof and gives a lovely natural tan. £12 here

Obagi Medical Face Range. Picture: press/brand

Anna loves the Obagi Medical Face Range. It includes great products if you suffer from adult acne and also helps to reduce the appearance of fine-lines, wrinkles and hyper-pigmentation.

Buy Obagi products here

Benefit Hoola. Picture: press/brand

Anna loves a bronzer and her one of choice is cult favourite Hoola from Benefit. (Anna likes shade Toasted). The great thing about this bronzer is that it is shimmer free, perfectly matte and gives a really lovely, healthy glow.

Buy it here for £13

Tom Ford Liner. Picture: Press/brand

One of Anna's signature looks is her feline flick and the liner that she loves is this one from Tom Ford. It's great because the nibs of the liner pens are super fine so you can create a precise line that is as thick or as thin as you want it to be.

Buy Tom Ford Liquid Liner here for £46

PHYTO-LIP twist in Tan. Picture: Sisley

If you want lips like Anna's then you need to get yourself a Sisley Photo-Lip Twist in Tango Mat. It goes on like a balm but has a matte effect and leaves your lips feeling really comfy.

Buy it here for £34

For all the latest beauty gossip download Nicola's chart-topping podcast Outspoken Beauty here and follow her on Instagram here