Anti-ageing products for acne-prone skin

2 July 2019, 08:59

Having acne doesn't mean you can't use anti-ageing products
Having acne doesn't mean you can't use anti-ageing products. Picture: Heart

By Nicola Bonn

If you have blemish prone skin or adult acne, here are now some great products that address both issues - and fight the signs of ageing.

Whilst acne is often associated with being a teenager, the fact is that loads of us suffer with it as we get older.

There can be so many reasons including hormone fluctuation, inflammation and stress.

If you are concerned about your skin then always see your GP or a dermatologist.

However, if you suffer mildly with blemishes and acne and want to address them whilst also addressing things like fine lines and dullness then these products may come in handy:

Dermalogica AGE Bright Clearing Serum: £58.50 here

The perfect serum for acne and anti-ageing
Not cheap but the research that has gone into this, the formulation and the ingredients used justify the price.

This serum contains niacinamide which ticks so many boxes when it comes to looking after your skin.

It reduces the appearance of blemishes and congestion, brightens the skin, can reduce the appearance of fine lines and I believe also helps strengthen your skin barrier.

All in all this is a great ingredient for dealing with both congestion and ageing.

Read more: Azelaic acid - the product you've never heard of that can change your skin

Other interesting ingredients in this serum are white shiitake mushroom for a brighter, more even skin tone and Phytoactives form the Resurrection plant which is known for surviving extreme dehydration.

Use this serum for bright, hydrated and hopefully clearer skin. I would apply it straight after toning and then maybe top with a light moisturiser.

Paula's Choice Resist Anti-Aging Clear Skin Moisturiser: £32 here

Paula's Choice is fairly affordable and gets good results
This moisturiser has a light gel like consistency which won't feel cloying on oily skin. Hero ingredients are skin brightening and age spot combating Vitamin C, Niacinamide (see above) and the addition of Green Tea Extract which is a great anti-oxidant and skin soother.

Use this as the last step in your night time routine.

Murad Time Release Blemish Cleanser: £30 here

A high performing cleanser from Murad
I wouldn't usually recommend spending too much on a cleanser as it is literally money down the sink, but this one will be beneficial even after you've rinsed it off.

With star ingredient Salicylic acid, this cleanser will unblock pores whilst making your skin look fresh and vibrant.

Dr Sam Bunting Flawless Nightly Serum: £39 here

Dr Sam's Flawless Serum is perfect for acne prone skin
This serum is perfectly formulated to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles whilst being perfect for acne prone skin.

The combination of granactive retinoid (far less irritating than retinol), niacinamide, azelaic acid and Bakuchoil make this pretty much the perfect serum if you're looking for glowing, youthful, clear skin with a strong barrier.

