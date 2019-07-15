Three beauty brands with impressive sustainability credentials

By Nicola Bonn

There's a real movement in the beauty industry towards sustainability and protecting the environment. Here are some of the brands leading the way.

I love that we as consumers are becoming more and more concerned about animals and the environment.

Our passion, as well as frightening stats about the things we're doing to our world through the use of plastics and other waste, has forced many brands to take stock and more importantly, take action.

Some brands like The Body Shop were doing it years ago, but it's never too late to make a difference, and these brands are now leading the way when it comes to sustainability.

Here are three brands taking big steps to reduce their impact on the planet.

Ren

In 2018 Ren announced their Clean to Planet initiative and their pledge to go Zero Waste by 2021.

One of their most notable achievements so far is the packaging for their Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Body Wash which is made of 20 per cent reclaimed ocean plastic waste (the other 80 per cent is also recycled).

The body wash itself is incredibly uplifting and energising.

Beauty Kitchen

The Beauty Kitchen mission statement is to create the most effective, natural and sustainable beauty products in the world and I would argue that they're already on the road to achieving this.

Boots' new store in London's Covent Garden features a Beauty Kitchen refill station. You get a "bottle for life" and refill as you go which is a definite first for skincare brands in general.

If natural skincare is your thing then I think you'll be hooked on Beauty Kitchen, which is also available at Holland and Barrett.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury recently launched her first set of refillable lipsticks.

The Hot Lips 2 collection comes in some really beautiful shades is inspired by iconic women including J.K. Rowling and Amal Clooney. The range has a great charity angle with a £1 million charity pledge to support women affected by war.

The lipsticks cost £28 and a refill will cost you £19.

