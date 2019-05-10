The £8 fake tan eraser that gets rid of orange hands in minutes

10 May 2019, 13:10 | Updated: 10 May 2019, 13:13

This product has been hailed a 'miracle' by users
This product has been hailed a 'miracle' by users. Picture: Getty
Naomi Bartram

Naomi Bartram

Fake tan lovers are claiming this is the 'best product' they've ever used.

As the summer months approach, it means only one thing - fake tan season.

Unfortunately, any tan enthusiast will know the downsides of trying to create that bronzed look yourself - streaky lines, white patches and those dreaded orange hands.

Luckily, Bondi Sands is here to solve all your problems with their Self Tan Eraser which has now been hailed a ‘miracle’ by fans.

Reduced from £14.99 to just £7.49 at Boots, the product is described as a "Unique cleansing formula that works in just five minutes.

"Developed with innovative technology and soothing Aloe, the Tan Eraser transforms into a luxurious foam and delivers a gentle exfoliating action to prepare skin for a fresh, flawless layer of fake tan."

Bondi Sands claims to get rid of orange hands and streaks
Bondi Sands claims to get rid of orange hands and streaks. Picture: Boots

The Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser, on sale at Boots for £7.49

And users have been hailing it the ‘best product’ they’ve ever used to get rid of those beauty mistakes.

One wrote: “I religiously use this every week and I love it! I can’t even explain how good and easy it is. It is definitely my favourite and I would recommend it to anyone!”

READ MORE: Makeup artist creates lip art that recreates film scenes from Clueless, Birdbox and Home Alone

“Amazing I tell everyone about this product. If your not using it your missing out,” said another, while a third added: “After hours and hours of scrubbing false tanner off, this product has become one of my holy grail tanning products.”

It's fake tan season
It's fake tan season. Picture: Getty

And someone else agreed: “I was so impressed by this product!! So easy to use and totally gets rid of any tan build up, especially in dryer areas. An absolute must have!”

READ MORE: Tarte has launched the 'Foundcealer' - a foundation and concealer hybrid

Meanwhile, if you’re ready to get your legs summer-ready, our Beauty Expert Nicola Bonn has revealed her top picks when it comes to body brushing, shaving and fake tanning.

Her favourite products include a Liz Earle Bodybrush, the Mio body scrub  and Jules Von Hep's brand Isle of Paradise Tanning.

