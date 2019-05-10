The £8 fake tan eraser that gets rid of orange hands in minutes

This product has been hailed a 'miracle' by users. Picture: Getty

By Naomi Bartram

Fake tan lovers are claiming this is the 'best product' they've ever used.

As the summer months approach, it means only one thing - fake tan season.

Unfortunately, any tan enthusiast will know the downsides of trying to create that bronzed look yourself - streaky lines, white patches and those dreaded orange hands.

Luckily, Bondi Sands is here to solve all your problems with their Self Tan Eraser which has now been hailed a ‘miracle’ by fans.

Reduced from £14.99 to just £7.49 at Boots, the product is described as a "Unique cleansing formula that works in just five minutes.

"Developed with innovative technology and soothing Aloe, the Tan Eraser transforms into a luxurious foam and delivers a gentle exfoliating action to prepare skin for a fresh, flawless layer of fake tan."

Bondi Sands claims to get rid of orange hands and streaks. Picture: Boots

The Bondi Sands Self Tan Eraser, on sale at Boots for £7.49

And users have been hailing it the ‘best product’ they’ve ever used to get rid of those beauty mistakes.

One wrote: “I religiously use this every week and I love it! I can’t even explain how good and easy it is. It is definitely my favourite and I would recommend it to anyone!”

“Amazing I tell everyone about this product. If your not using it your missing out,” said another, while a third added: “After hours and hours of scrubbing false tanner off, this product has become one of my holy grail tanning products.”

It's fake tan season. Picture: Getty

And someone else agreed: “I was so impressed by this product!! So easy to use and totally gets rid of any tan build up, especially in dryer areas. An absolute must have!”

Meanwhile, if you’re ready to get your legs summer-ready, our Beauty Expert Nicola Bonn has revealed her top picks when it comes to body brushing, shaving and fake tanning.

Her favourite products include a Liz Earle Bodybrush, the Mio body scrub and Jules Von Hep's brand Isle of Paradise Tanning.