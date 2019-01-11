How to treat razor burn: How to remove sore and unsightly bumps after shaving

Some top tips for beating razor burn. Picture: Getty

Heart's Beauty Editor Nicola Bonn shares her top tips for treating razor burn

I remember the first time I shaved. I was about 14 and my best friend sat me down and informed me that my legs were way too hairy and that it was time for me to get rid. We sat in her bathroom and both shaved for the first time. The results were somewhat disastrous as we didn't prep our skin or use any sort of moisture. Our amateurish dry shaves meant that we nicked ourselves, had random patches of hair and worst of all, had the painful affliction that comes with a bad shave....razor burn.

Razor burn is a real pet hate of mine. It hurts, it looks unsightly and it can take ages to disappear. There are things you can do to stop it happening in the first place. I always recommend a good exfoliation before a shave. I like these exfoliating gloves which are cheap as chips but always do the job

Exfoliating gloves do the job and are affordable. Picture: brand or picture agency

Some people also recommend warming the area (particularly if you're shaving your bikini line) with a hot flannel for a minute or so. This opens the pores nicely which makes the shave easier.

Always use some sort of shaving product as this will help the razor to slide over the skin more easily, causing less nicks and burn. Some people like a foam but my all time favourite is the King of Shaves Antibacterial Shaving Gel. I've been using it for years and love the fact that it's antibacterial and gives a very smooth shave.

Also, shaving with a blunt razor is an absolute no no. I know that blades can be expensive but it's worth changing them regularly as they can cause more trouble than they're worth if they're not sharp. It's also recommended that you use a three bladed razor which will help reduce the burn.

If you do end up with razor burn then there are a few things you can do to help treat it.

1. Aloe Vera is a dream ingredient for soothing the skin. Victoria Beckham is famous for always having an aloe vera plant nearby. If need be, she breaks one of the leaves in half and rubs them on an area that needs calming down. If you'd rather buy a product then I like the Holland and Barrett Aloe Vera Gel. Rub it on the razor burn and it will feel soothed and should fade more quickly

2. If you're up for doing a home remedy then you could try Manuka honey. The honey has antibacterial properties and studies have shown that it can be incredibly healing too. I have heard of hospitals using a high grade Manuka honey to help heal scars. I'd apply some on the area for around five minutes and then gently wipe it off with a warm flannel.

3. Many people swear by baking soda and whenever my friend has razor burn she makes a paste with water and baking soda and applies it as a kind of mask until it has dried. She then wipes it gently with a hot cloth. She swears by this as do many other people.

4. Another thing that I might do is soak a chamomile teabag in cold water and leave it in the fridge for 10 minutes. Then apply the cold chamomile tea to the burn. This can be very soothing as can using slices of ice-cold cucumber.

This Aloe Gel is great for helping to treat razor burn. Picture: brand or Picture agency

The alternative of course is that you go the other way, chuck away the razor and show the world your inner (and outer) hairy goddess and with more and more women on Instagram showing off their body hair, who knows what the future may hold!

