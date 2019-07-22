Three hyaluronic acid serums to suit all skin types and budgets

By Nicola Bonn

Nicola Bonn explains why it can be so beneficial to include hyaluronic acid as a regular part of your skincare routine.

According to Mark Curry who is the founder of The Inkey List, Hyaluronic Acid is one of the single most important ingredients that we can add to our skincare routines. This amazing ingredient (which occurs naturally in our bodies) can hold over 1000 times its weight in water within and is therefore an incredibly powerful moisturiser.

As well as providing moisture, hyaluronic acid plumps the skin, helps with collagen synthesis, fights free radicals and is also anti-inflammatory.

As we get older we produce less and less hyaluronic acid so it can be really useful to replenish it, but it's an ingredient that can benefit everyone, whatever skin type or age.

How to use it: Use your Hyaluronic Acid AM and PM after you have cleansed and toned. You can then layer your treatments and serums/moisturisers over the top.

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 is a great budget buy. Picture: The Ordinary

This is one of the most affordable on the market, and is really cleverly made because it uses a variety of different molecular weights.

This means that the hyaluronic acid penetrates the skin at a number of levels rather than merely sitting on the surface. Vitamin B5 adds to overall hydration.

Buy it here for £5.90

Dr Sebagh Serum Repair

At nearly £70 this serum isn't cheap, but it will plump and tighten the skin. Picture: Heart

This hyaluronic serum has received a whole host of great reviews. Combining collagen with the hyaluronic acid micro molecules, it works to plump and tighten the skin (in a good way), whilst keeping it hydrated.

If you have a special occasion try layering on the serum like a mask and leave it for 10 minutes. Your skin should look refreshed and radiant.

Buy it here for £69

Drunk Elephant B Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum

Drunk Elephant B Hydra Intensive Serum has been described as 'a glass of water for your skin'. Picture: Heart

What I love about Drunk Elephant is that they make sure that their ingredients are all bio-available (in other words, they actually penetrate the skin cells and do their job).

This serum has been described as a glass of water for your skin and contains pineapple ceramides and pro-vitamin B5. Expect plumped, glowing skin.

Buy it here for £44

