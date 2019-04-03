Multi-functional make-up: CC creams, mascaras and balms with secret benefits

3 April 2019, 08:42

By Nicola Bonn

Some products do a little bit more than they say on the tin...
There are a whole host of makeup products that do so much more than just accentuate your features. The most hard working ones also benefit your skin and some are so good that they even rival your skincare. Heart's Beauty Expert introduces you to some of her favourites.

IT Cosmetics CC Cream
IT Cosmetics CC Cream. Picture: pres/brand release

Developed with plastic surgeons, the IT Cosmetics CC Cream is one of my favourite makeup products of all time. Not only does it gives great coverage and make your skin glow but it has a whole host of skincare benefits including:

SPF 50+ UVA/B protection

A powerhouse of ingredients including hydrolyzed collagen, peptides, niacin, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and vitamins A, B, C and E.

If you're after even more of a glow, check out the Illuminating version.

Buy it here for £31

IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara
IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara. Picture: press/brand release

Another hero product from IT Cosmetics, the Superhero Mascara gives great volume and length and doesn't smudge. Like the CC Cream it also contains really beneficial ingredients that will care for and enhance your lashes including lash-lifting polymers, volumising collagen, strengthening biotin, proteins and peptides. A great option for damaged lashes!

Buy it here for £20

By Terry Rose Baume Nutri-Couleur
By Terry Rose Baume Nutri-Couleur. Picture: press/brand release

This cult lip balm contains rose flower wax and Shea butter and will keep your lips plump and moisturised. The Nutri-Couleur collection combines the original balm with a lovely pop of colour.

Buy it here for £36

Milk Makeup
Milk Makeup. Picture: press/brand release

This multi-functioning lip/cheek product contains avocado oil, mango butter and peach nectar. I'm not quite sure that the peach nectar is beneficial but the avocado and mango definitely provide moisturising benefits and help it to blend really well.

Buy it here for £36

Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Ultra Lift and Firm Concealer
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Ultra Lift and Firm Concealer. Picture: press/brand release

This concealer is really creamy and not only does it cover dark circles but it smoothes out fine lines too. It also contains CPT technology which tightens up the skin under the eyes.

Buy it here for £17.85

For all the latest beauty news follow Nicola on Instagram here and download her chart-topping beauty podcast here

