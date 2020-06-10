Salon owner reveals the changes they'll be making once they reopen next month

Salons are gearing up to reopen on July 4, and many of us are wondering what changes will be in place.

Salons across the country are preparing to reopen next month, and boy are we excited to book in our appointments.

Heart spoke to a salon owner who revealed all of the changes she'll be making when her business reopens in a matter of weeks.

Heart spoke to Leisa Roberts. Picture: High Brow HQ

High Brow HQ was created by one of the world’s leading Microblading Artists and Trainers, Leisa Roberts.

Her mission has always been to create and deliver truly bespoke, high end brow treatments in a highly professional way, whilst providing a safe and caring environment.

Safety has always been at the forefront of everything Leisa does and opening on the 4th July will be a testament to just how passionate she is about this.

Here are some of the steps that will be in place at the salon, and are likely to be the same at other salons across the country.

Cleaning surfaces

"All surfaces will be cleaned in reception areas, waiting areas & treatment areas during & in between each treatment to avoid the risk of contamination."

Many treatments will have to adapt. Picture: Getty

Social distancing

"Social distancing will apply to the High Brow team as well as clients.

"We will maintain a 2 metre distance at all times maintaining adequate space between us at all times."

Ventilating the salon

"Ventilation is key! We will be making sure when possible all windows & doors that can be left open will be."

Therapists won't leave your side

Often when you're having a treatment done, your therapist will often disappear while your eyebrow dye is developing, potentially to start setting up for another client or to do another task.

However, Leisa has said that in her salon, "therapists will stay put!

"Throughout the treatment, the therapist will stay with you at all times to avoid possible contamination from others & unnecessary replacement of PPE"

Leisa during training. Picture: High Brow HQ

Leisa also told Heart about how she's managed her business during lockdown:

"In March 2020 we were forced to close the doors to our lovely brow boutique/academy.

"So, whilst in quarantine, I knew it was the time to bring my dream alive. I knew clients would be missing the salon experience, trends would be changing to more ‘home-based treatments’ and the world of ‘fluffy brows’ was just coming alive.

"And so, with my contact list and research heavily stacked up the vision of bringing ‘fluffies at home’ alive began!"

She continued: "Like one of Santa’s elves I worked through the night, testing formulas, ensuring safety and cruelty free, vegan friendly all the way.

"And with my team onboard, our product was born! Gentle enough for home use whilst doing the same job as we do in the salon for that insta-ready lamination look!"

High Brown HQ's new home lamination kit will launch from Monday June 15th and will be available on their website.