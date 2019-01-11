The best mascaras that will make it look like you're wearing false eyelashes

Huge lashes guaranteed. Picture: Pixabay

If long, luscious lashes that look like falsies are your thing then Heart's Beauty Editor Nicola Bonn has the answer. Here's her ultimate guide to the best turbo-charged mascaras on the market.

Of all the products in my makeup bag, there is one that reins supreme.

If there was a makeup bag fire, it is the product that I would save first and tuck away safely in my pocket. The Queen of my makeup collection is and always has been a great mascara.

A good mascara has this magic ability to smarten up your face, make you look more alive and awake and make you feel pretty even if you’re having a bit of a “meh” day.

There’s no denying that different women want different things from their mascaras. For some it’s a natural look, for others a curl, but today I’m writing about the mascaras that will give you dramatic, voluptuous lashes.

These mascaras will save you the faff of applying fake lashes or save you time and money if you’re an extension kinda gal. They are your big, bold falsies in a tube.

This Hourglass Cosmetics Mascara will make your eyelashes look huge and it doesn't smudge! Picture: Brand or Press Agency

For thick, long, volumised lashes with a good bit of drama, I recommend Hourglass Caution Extreme. This is my go to mascara of the moment. I work it into my roots and then brush up through the lash a good few times and the result is just incredible.

So many people ask me what I’m wearing when I use this and it has the added benefit of being pretty much smudge free. A cult classic in the making!

The technology that this NARS mascara uses is game changing. Picture: brand or picture agency

The mascara that all the influencers are talking about at the moment is NARS Red Climax. It is being hailed as the most innovative mascara on the market because the bristles are ribbed and the formula is kind of whipped up.

The result is that you can really build it up to make your lashes look huge and fluttery but not clumpy.

Next is the mascara that my good friend and makeup artist to the stars, Cher Webb swears by. Her go to mascara for the false lash look is MAC In Extreme Dimension 3D Black. The brush and the formula are excellent.

It doesn’t clump so you can go over and over it if that’s your thing and the result is long, curly lashes. It’s a beautiful product.

Another False Lash style mascara is YSL The Shock. This is one of the most incredible mascaras on the market for huge, fluttery lashes but it does dry out fairly quickly. It is worth trying though because it will revolutionise your lashes.

For big, smudge free lashes (this mascara DOES NOT BUDGE) I love Benefit BADgal Bang. This mascara is non clumpy and coats each lash to perfection to making them look ridiculously long. It’s a Wonderbra for the lashes and I love to wear it on its own without liner.

The budget version that makeup artists always have in their bags. Picture: brand or picture agency

For a more budget friendly option I have always been a fan of L’Oreal Voluminous and the mascara that the makeup artists swear by is Maybelline Colossal which comes in a huge yellow tube. You can’t miss it.

Follow Nicola on Instagram @OutspokenbeautyPodcast