Woman, 21, devastated as hair falls out after using ‘tampered’ conditioner with ‘hair removal cream mixed in’

The woman believes the product she used had been tampered with. Picture: GoFundMe

By Alice Dear

Money is now being raised for wigs for 21-year-old Ashley Rose after she was forced to shave her head.

Ashley Rose, 21, has been left ‘heartbroken’ after losing her hair, claiming it was due to a bottle of conditioner she bought being tampered with using hair removal cream.

The young woman, from Wisconsin in the US, purchased a shampoo and conditioner from her local Walmart last week, and used them to wash her hair on July 28th.

Ashley let the conditioner sit in her hair for around 10 minutes before rinsing it out.

After spelling a foul odor, she returned to the shower to rinse her hair again, which is when her hair began falling out in “clumps”.

Ashley Rose, 21, has been left ‘heartbroken’ after losing her hair. Picture: GoFundMe

Ashley Rose has since been forced to shave her head. Picture: GoFundMe

The young woman went to emergency room due to her red and irritated scalp, and even filed a police report.

Ashley is keen to have Walmart release their CCTV to the police so they can investigate the case further, as she believes someone added a form of hair removal to the bottle.

It has also been noted that Ashley lives alone, which means there wasn’t someone close to her who could have tampered with the product.

An acquaintance of Ashley has now set up a GoFundMe page to help her raise money to buy wigs as she has been forced to shave her head.

shley let the conditioner sit in her hair for around 10 minutes before rinsing it out. Picture: GoFundMe

An acquaintance of Ashley has now set up a GoFundMe page to help her raise money to buy wigs as she has been forced to shave her head. Picture: GoFundMe

The page reads: “Ashley's hair is still shedding and her scalp is still irritated.

“She has come to the heartbreaking realisation that her only option at this point is to shave her head.

“Hair is such a part of our personal identity and having to lose all of it without expectation or choice is an incredibly traumatic experience.”

Since being posted, the page has raised $1,415 of its $5,000 target.