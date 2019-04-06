'Everyone needs one!' But would you buy a £60 make-up fridge?

Make up fridge. Picture: Twitter

By Beci Wood

Is this taking things too far or pure genius?

One of the latest trends among skincare obsessives is a beauty fridge.

In addition to the seemingly never-ending spiral of serums and oils and lotions and creams, there is now a compact new way of storing them all.

Sure, it feels lovely putting nice cold cream on your face but is this just another fad to take our money?

i just bought a skincare fridge have i gone too far pic.twitter.com/uNrT5kzrdQ — Safiya Nygaard (@safiyajn) April 5, 2019

The fridges are 7"x 9" (about a quarter of the size of a hotel mini bar), come in a variety of designs and will set you back about £60.

Many folk put their creams in a mini bar while on holiday to soothe their skin after soaking up the sun.

But it's now believed the shelf life and potency of retinol, vitamin C and benzoyl peroxide could be increased if kept in cool conditions. Plus it's said to decrease puffiness.

More praise for a skincare fridge. Picture: Twitter

While the fridge is getting a lot of praise on social media, some are labelling it an over-priced waste of time.

What's your verdict?

The skincare fridge is picking up a lot of fans. Picture: Twitter

Girl it’s 2019’s beauty blender💁🏽‍♀️ just bought mine 2 weeks ago. EVERYONE NEEDS ONE. https://t.co/YIQU1mum6z — Natalies Outlet 👁✨ (@nataliesoutlet) April 6, 2019

I realize how much of a problem I have with face products when my first thought is... Might not be big enough — KK (@MeUncomfortably) April 6, 2019

I’m sooooo in love with my skincare fridge 😍😩 like very obsessed 💞 — Monique. ❁ (@lilcolombia13) April 3, 2019

is it too over the top//am I too obsessed with skincare if i want to get a mini fridge for my bathroom to put my serums and sprays and creams in? — lil king trash mouth (@Jadeekay) April 4, 2019

Yup. I got a fridge... for my skincare pic.twitter.com/WMEbfuc0bn — Shae (@shaelenserrano) April 4, 2019

"skincare fridge" - it's a mini fridge that they've tripled the price of and given a new name. — ST (@imapombear) April 6, 2019

I barely buy food to go in my one actual fridge... and there’s people out here with mini skin care fridges?! Madness and luxuriating to the max — BATSAM (@My_blonde_life) April 5, 2019