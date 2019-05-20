Yankee Candle launch Sunday brunch collection in time for summer

The stunning new set of candles has plenty to choose from. Picture: Yankee Candle

By Mared Parry

From strawberry bellinis to waffles, every fresh scent that could possibly remind you of brunch is included in this collection

Brunch fans will be buzzing about the brand new collection from Yankee Candle.

A huge range of new fragrances has launched both online and in-stores, and they sound so good you could eat them.

There's a whopping seven new fragrances in the collection. Picture: Yankee Candle

Read more: Yankee Candle's limited edition Easter fragrances

With seven brand new fragrances to choose from, there's something for everyone.

The scents include Grilled Peaches and Vanilla, which has notes of caramelised brown sugar and golden honey drizzled over juicy grilled peaches and garnished with vanilla cream and Honey Lavender Gelato which is a refreshing lavender treat that’s bursting with flavour and topped with cool berry and warm honey.

Grilled Peaches and Vanilla smells just like what it says on the tin (or jar). Picture: Yankee Candle

There is also the lovely White Strawberry Bellini, a blissful brunch companion sweetened by mango and pineapple, swirled with strawberry in a sophisticated libation.

Belgian Waffles is a light and airy scent, which mimics a crisp lattice cradling melted butter.

All of the collection's scents are available in three sizes of jars: large (£23.99), medium (£19.99) and small (8.99).

White Strawberry Bellini is a favourite of ours. Picture: Yankee Candle

They also come in votive mini candles for £1.99 if you're not sure you want to invest in a jar, and there are wax melts available for £1.79 too.

For those who love delicate tea lights, the collection will be available to pick up in packs of 12 for £6.99.

Belgian Waffles is a light scent, perfect for any room in the house. Picture: Yankee Candle

Also in the collection is the Floral Candy fragrance which smells like colourful blossoms sparkling with sugar crystals and delicately placed upon delicious creamy frosting.

There are two other floral fragrances, which are: Blush Bouquet which includes welcoming pink peonies, lilies and citrus blossoms, and Sweet Morning Rose which is a pretty pink confection garnished with delicate rose petals – an artistic, sweet finale.