Full 'Beaver Moon' and lunar eclipse to light up skies today and tomorrow

17 November 2021, 16:14

Are you ready to spot November's full moon, also known as the Beaver Moon?
Are you ready to spot November's full moon, also known as the Beaver Moon? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The UK will hopefully be able to witness the bright and bold 'Beaver Moon' this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

November's full moon, also known as the 'Beaver Moon' will light up the skies in the UK on Thursday evening [November 18] and early Friday morning [November 19].

The 'Beaver Moon' – which is also called the Frost Moon – is set to bring an extra special event over the next couple of days as it coincides with a lunar eclipse.

Unfortunately for Brits, this moment will be very short as the sunrise will ruin the spectacle.

As reported by inews.co.uk, the penumbral eclipse will begin at 6.02am on Friday morning, followed by the partial eclipse which starts at 7.18am.

The Beaver Moon is set to peak over the UK at 8:57am on Friday morning
The Beaver Moon is set to peak over the UK at 8:57am on Friday morning. Picture: Getty

However, this moment will be cut short by the sunrise, which is scheduled for 7:26am.

The peak of the Beaver Moon will peak at 8:57am on Friday, according to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, which means you'll want to be stargazing on Thursday night and in the early hours of Friday morning for your best view.

The Beaver Moon comes after October's Hunter's Moon, which occurred on the 20th at 3:56am, and will be followed by the last full moon of the year – The Cold Moon.

The name for November's full moon is believed to be connected to this time of the year when beavers build their winter dams
The name for November's full moon is believed to be connected to this time of the year when beavers build their winter dams. Picture: Getty

The Beaver Moon is said to get its name from Native Americans who would set beaver traps during the month of November.

Other reports claim it is because this is the time of year when beavers start to actively build their winter damn.

Full Moons of 2021 left:

  • 19 November (8:57am) Beaver Moon
  • 19 December (4.35am) Cold Moon

Full Moons of 2022:

  • 17 January (11.48pm) Wolf Moon
  • 16 February (4.56pm) Snow Moon
  • 18 March (7.18am) Worm Moon
  • 16 April (7.55pm) Pink Moon
  • 16 May (05.14am) Flower Moon (total lunar eclipse)
  • 14 June (12.51pm) Strawberry Moon
  • 13 July (7.38pm) Buck Moon
  • 12 August (2.36am) Sturgeon Moon
  • 10 September (10.59am) Corn/Harvest Moon
  • 9 October (9.55pm) Hunter's Moon
  • 8 November (11.02am) Beaver Moon
  • 08 December (4.08am) Cold Moon

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Black Friday has come early

When is Black Friday 2021? Key dates and best deals and offers to look out for

Shopping

The pregnancy test gets results using just saliva

There's now a pregnancy test you don't have to pee on

The perfect gift guide for your siblings

Christmas gift guide 2021: The best presents to get your sibling this year

Christmas

A dog owner has issued a warning after spotting the sticker (left: stock image)

Dog owners warned after mystery stickers found outside homes

Give the gift of relaxation, perfect skin and luxury this Christmas with these bath gift sets

Best bath gift sets of Christmas 2021

Shopping

Trending on Heart

Joe Exotic is known as the 'Tiger King'

When does Joe Exotic get out of prison?

TV & Movies

Danny Miller has quit Emmerdale after 13 years

Danny Miller quits Emmerdale after 13 years ahead of I'm A Celebrity stint

TV & Movies

The first Harry Potter film was released in 2001

Who will feature in the Harry Potter reunion?

TV & Movies

Grease productions have been cancelled in Australia

Schools cancel Grease production after students complain it's 'offensive'

TV & Movies

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Celebrities

There was a lot of drama after the Married at First Sight Australia reunion

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: All the drama that happened after the show

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared a string of photos of baby Rose smiling

Stacey Solomon emotional as she captures baby Rose smiling for the first time

Celebrities

The original cast of Harry Potter is reuniting

Harry Potter stars set to reunite for new TV special to mark 20th anniversary

TV & Movies

Best blankets, hot water bottles and hoodies

How to stay warm this winter without putting the heating on: Best blankets, hot water bottles and hoodies

Shopping

Get Christmas sorted with these gift ideas

Christmas gift ideas for Mum: The best beauty, fashion, tech and homeware presents

Christmas

Find out which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are the couples now?

TV & Movies

The MAFS reunion aired in Oz earlier this year

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Everything that happened in the explosive reunion

TV & Movies

As Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone marks 20 years since it was first released into theatres, we're testing how well you know the first film instalment

The ultimate Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone quiz

A hairdresser has revealed you should condition your hair first

Hairdresser reveals why you should always put conditioner on before shampoo
Fans have spotted a seemingly x-rated scene in Disney classic Hercules

Hercules features very rude moment we all missed as children

TV & Movies