Full 'Beaver Moon' and lunar eclipse to light up skies today and tomorrow
17 November 2021, 16:14
The UK will hopefully be able to witness the bright and bold 'Beaver Moon' this week.
November's full moon, also known as the 'Beaver Moon' will light up the skies in the UK on Thursday evening [November 18] and early Friday morning [November 19].
The 'Beaver Moon' – which is also called the Frost Moon – is set to bring an extra special event over the next couple of days as it coincides with a lunar eclipse.
Unfortunately for Brits, this moment will be very short as the sunrise will ruin the spectacle.
As reported by inews.co.uk, the penumbral eclipse will begin at 6.02am on Friday morning, followed by the partial eclipse which starts at 7.18am.
However, this moment will be cut short by the sunrise, which is scheduled for 7:26am.
The peak of the Beaver Moon will peak at 8:57am on Friday, according to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, which means you'll want to be stargazing on Thursday night and in the early hours of Friday morning for your best view.
The Beaver Moon comes after October's Hunter's Moon, which occurred on the 20th at 3:56am, and will be followed by the last full moon of the year – The Cold Moon.
The Beaver Moon is said to get its name from Native Americans who would set beaver traps during the month of November.
Other reports claim it is because this is the time of year when beavers start to actively build their winter damn.
Full Moons of 2021 left:
- 19 November (8:57am) Beaver Moon
- 19 December (4.35am) Cold Moon
Full Moons of 2022:
- 17 January (11.48pm) Wolf Moon
- 16 February (4.56pm) Snow Moon
- 18 March (7.18am) Worm Moon
- 16 April (7.55pm) Pink Moon
- 16 May (05.14am) Flower Moon (total lunar eclipse)
- 14 June (12.51pm) Strawberry Moon
- 13 July (7.38pm) Buck Moon
- 12 August (2.36am) Sturgeon Moon
- 10 September (10.59am) Corn/Harvest Moon
- 9 October (9.55pm) Hunter's Moon
- 8 November (11.02am) Beaver Moon
- 08 December (4.08am) Cold Moon