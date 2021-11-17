Full 'Beaver Moon' and lunar eclipse to light up skies today and tomorrow

Are you ready to spot November's full moon, also known as the Beaver Moon? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The UK will hopefully be able to witness the bright and bold 'Beaver Moon' this week.

November's full moon, also known as the 'Beaver Moon' will light up the skies in the UK on Thursday evening [November 18] and early Friday morning [November 19].

The 'Beaver Moon' – which is also called the Frost Moon – is set to bring an extra special event over the next couple of days as it coincides with a lunar eclipse.

Unfortunately for Brits, this moment will be very short as the sunrise will ruin the spectacle.

As reported by inews.co.uk, the penumbral eclipse will begin at 6.02am on Friday morning, followed by the partial eclipse which starts at 7.18am.

The Beaver Moon is set to peak over the UK at 8:57am on Friday morning. Picture: Getty

However, this moment will be cut short by the sunrise, which is scheduled for 7:26am.

The peak of the Beaver Moon will peak at 8:57am on Friday, according to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, which means you'll want to be stargazing on Thursday night and in the early hours of Friday morning for your best view.

The Beaver Moon comes after October's Hunter's Moon, which occurred on the 20th at 3:56am, and will be followed by the last full moon of the year – The Cold Moon.

The name for November's full moon is believed to be connected to this time of the year when beavers build their winter dams. Picture: Getty

The Beaver Moon is said to get its name from Native Americans who would set beaver traps during the month of November.

Other reports claim it is because this is the time of year when beavers start to actively build their winter damn.

Full Moons of 2021 left:

19 November (8:57am) Beaver Moon

19 December (4.35am) Cold Moon

Full Moons of 2022: