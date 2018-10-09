Best kids Halloween costumes on the high street including unicorn, pumpkin, dinosaur and more

Halloween costumes for kids are all over the supermarkets now. Here's the best costumes available at ASDA, Aldi, Sainsbury's and more.

TU at Sainsbury's Pumpkin Outfit - £11 This pumpkin outfit is totally adorable. Picture: Sainsbury's This costume will make your little one the cutest pumpkin in the patch. Suitable for children aged 0-4 years old, it comes with matching leggings and a super reasonable price tag. Buy it online here.

George at Asda Skeleton Dinosaur - £10 This skeleton t-rex outfit is amazing. Picture: Sainsbury's Your little dinosaur fan can come dressed up in a suitably Halloween-ey version of a terrifying T-Rex. Get them practising their growls and dino stomps, they'll look totally roar-some in this Asda creation. Buy it online here.

Wilko Frankenstein Costume - £10 Your little one will look super scary in this Frankenstein costume. Picture: Wilkinson Wilko's Frankenstein costume is an easy peasy Halloween look for your little one - and no face paint required! This costume comes complete with zombie mask and for a very reasonable £10 too. Buy it online here.

Marks and Spencer Dinosaur - £14 This Dinosaur costume is more cuddly than fearsome! Picture: M and S Halloween costumes don't HAVE to be scary! Make your little one the cuddliest dino' in Jurassic Park with this cute outfit complete with dinosaur head hood. Buy it online here.

TU at Sainsbury's Unicorn Outfit - £13 This unicorn costume is pretty and pastel. Picture: Sainsbury's Dress your child as the imaginary creature of the moment - a unicorn! Who knew mythical horses could be so on trend? But thankfully Sainsbury's are stocking the outfit that will probably be one of the most requested this year. Plus there's an adult version to match! Buy it online here.

George at Asda Harry Potter - £15 This mini Harry Potter outfit is magical! Picture: Asda Harry Potter costumes are shaping up to be the most timeless costume each spooky season. Buy this reasonably priced Hogwarts uniform for Asda this year and reap the benefits of it's evergreen-ness all year round. Costume birthday party? Harry Potter! Halloween 2019? Harry Potter! Buy it online here.

Wilko Monster Onesie - £8 How cute is this monster onesie? Picture: Wilko Heading out trick or treating with your little one this year and need something warm for them to wear? Wilko have covered all bases with this scary, adorable and warm monster onesie! They'll be sure to score lots of candy in this amazing outfit. Buy it online here.