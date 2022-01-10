The best protein bars to snack on this Veganuary

10 January 2022

The best vegan protein bars to buy in the UK
The best vegan protein bars to buy in the UK. Picture: Getty/various
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The best vegan protein bars to buy in the UK: including Misfits, Trek, Vive, and FULFIL.

If you're taking part in Veganuary and are wondering where you're going to get your protein bar fix, we've got you covered.

Protein bars are a hugely popular snack for between meals or after a work out, and there are a huge number of vegan-friendly versions available to buy.

From Misfits to Vive, here are our picks of the best.

Misfits

Misfits Protein Bars
Misfits Protein Bars. Picture: Misfits

Misfits sell a range of delicious protein bars, with flavours including Chocolate Brownie, Speculoos, Dark Chocolate Raspberry, and Chocolate Peanut.

The bars are also gluten-free and low sugar, and can be bought in packs of 12.

Cost: £20 for a 12-pack

Click here to buy on Amazon

PhD Smart Bar Plant Vegan Protein Bar

PhD Smart Bar Plant Vegan Protein Bar
PhD Smart Bar Plant Vegan Protein Bar. Picture: Smart Bar Plant

Smart Bar plant is a delicious, high protein and low sugar plant based snack.

Each bar contains a whopping 20g of protein and their delicious flavours include vanilla fudge and peanut butter & jelly.

Cost: £19.99 for a 12-pack

Click here to buy on Amazon

TREK High Protein Flapjacks

TREK High Protein Flapjacks
TREK High Protein Flapjacks. Picture: TREK

TREK are well-known for their delicious range of high-protein vegan flapjacks, which come in flavours including Coca Oat, Lemon, Salted Caramel, and White Chocolate and Raspberry.

Cost: £14.45 for a 16-pack

Click here to buy on Amazon

Barebells Protein Bars

Barebells Protein Bars
Barebells Protein Bars. Picture: Barebells

Barebells bars come packed with 15g of protein, and they're available in flavours including Caramel Cashew, Cookies and Cream, and Crunch Fudge.

Cost: £29.00 for a 12-pack

Click here to buy on Amazon

Vive Protein Bars

Vive Protein Bars
Vive Protein Bars. Picture: Vive

Vive bars have an unbelievably delicious chocolatey taste, and are also packed with 10g of plant protein.

They come in flavours including Hazelnut, Salted Caramel, and Mocha Almond.

Cost: £17.89 for a 12-pack

Click here to buy on Amazon

BodyMe Organic Vegan Protein Bars

BodyMe Organic Vegan Protein Bars
BodyMe Organic Vegan Protein Bars. Picture: BodyMe

BodyMe stock a range of delicious organic vegan protein bars, which have 16g of protein in each bar.

Their flavours include Cacao Orange, Cacao Mint, Chia Vanilla, Turmeric Lemon, Maca Cinnamon, and Beetroot Berry.

Cost: £26.00 for a 12-pack

Click here to buy on Amazon

Pulsin Vegan Protein Bars

Pulsin Vegan Protein Bars
Pulsin Vegan Protein Bars. Picture: Pulsin

Pulsins bars come packed with 15g of protein and less than 1g of sugar.

Flavours include Chocolate Fudge, Cookie dough, and Choc & Peanut.

Cost: £11.21 for a 12-pack.

Click here to buy on Amazon

