The best protein bars to snack on this Veganuary
10 January 2022, 19:15
The best vegan protein bars to buy in the UK: including Misfits, Trek, Vive, and FULFIL.
If you're taking part in Veganuary and are wondering where you're going to get your protein bar fix, we've got you covered.
Protein bars are a hugely popular snack for between meals or after a work out, and there are a huge number of vegan-friendly versions available to buy.
From Misfits to Vive, here are our picks of the best.
Misfits
Misfits sell a range of delicious protein bars, with flavours including Chocolate Brownie, Speculoos, Dark Chocolate Raspberry, and Chocolate Peanut.
The bars are also gluten-free and low sugar, and can be bought in packs of 12.
Cost: £20 for a 12-pack
PhD Smart Bar Plant Vegan Protein Bar
Smart Bar plant is a delicious, high protein and low sugar plant based snack.
Each bar contains a whopping 20g of protein and their delicious flavours include vanilla fudge and peanut butter & jelly.
Cost: £19.99 for a 12-pack
TREK High Protein Flapjacks
TREK are well-known for their delicious range of high-protein vegan flapjacks, which come in flavours including Coca Oat, Lemon, Salted Caramel, and White Chocolate and Raspberry.
Cost: £14.45 for a 16-pack
Barebells Protein Bars
Barebells bars come packed with 15g of protein, and they're available in flavours including Caramel Cashew, Cookies and Cream, and Crunch Fudge.
Cost: £29.00 for a 12-pack
Vive Protein Bars
Vive bars have an unbelievably delicious chocolatey taste, and are also packed with 10g of plant protein.
They come in flavours including Hazelnut, Salted Caramel, and Mocha Almond.
Cost: £17.89 for a 12-pack
BodyMe Organic Vegan Protein Bars
BodyMe stock a range of delicious organic vegan protein bars, which have 16g of protein in each bar.
Their flavours include Cacao Orange, Cacao Mint, Chia Vanilla, Turmeric Lemon, Maca Cinnamon, and Beetroot Berry.
Cost: £26.00 for a 12-pack
Pulsin Vegan Protein Bars
Pulsins bars come packed with 15g of protein and less than 1g of sugar.
Flavours include Chocolate Fudge, Cookie dough, and Choc & Peanut.
Cost: £11.21 for a 12-pack.