B&M is selling a £4.99 doormat sensor which plays Christmas songs every time you come home

B&M is now selling a musical doormat. Picture: B&M/Facebook

By Naomi Bartram

B&M is now selling a doormat sensor which plays Christmas songs when you stand on it.

If you’re ready to get into the festivities early this year, B&M has the perfect gift.

The budget store is now selling a doormat which sings Christmas songs every time you arrive back at your door.

What’s more, the gadget - which switches between We Wish You A Merry Christmas and Jingle Bells - only costs £4.99 for the sensor and £2.99 for the mat itself.

Taking to the Extreme Couponing and Bargains group, one excited posted shared a video of the festive product.

She captioned it: "This is amazing for all you Christmas lovers... B&M, £4.99.

B&M is selling a musical doormat for Christmas. Picture: B&M/Facebook

“You only get the sensor. The door mats are £2.99.”

Read More: Galaxy launches its first ever vegan chocolate bar - and you can choose from three flavours

And her followers were clearly impressed too, as the post has racked up nearly 2,000 likes already.

One person replied: "I’m so getting one of these", while another wrote: “This is right up my street."

And a third added: “I saw this yesterday. Sooooo tempting lol.”

Read More: Shoppers go wild for Tesco teddy fleece duvet set selling for just £6

Unfortunately, it is not available to order online, so it’s best to check out your local store to snap one up quick.

B&M isn’t the only retailer selling creative Christmas gadgets this year, as Amazon are now stocking an 'Elf Surveillance' fake CCTV camera which claims to report kids’ bad behaviour to Santa.

The battery-powered toy features a red flashing light to trick any misbehaving children into thinking Father Christmas is watching them at all times in the run up to the big day.

But this £2.99 dummy camera doesn't actually spy on your kids, it’s just used to make sure they don’t play up before December 25th.

Sharing the product on the Facebook page I Bought It At, one parent joked: "Your kids will think the Elves are watching them and reporting back to Santa!!

“Well that's one way to keep them off the naughty list!!"