B&M is selling a £4.99 doormat sensor which plays Christmas songs every time you come home

15 November 2019, 10:45 | Updated: 15 November 2019, 11:02

B&M is now selling a musical doormat
B&M is now selling a musical doormat. Picture: B&M/Facebook
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

B&M is now selling a doormat sensor which plays Christmas songs when you stand on it.

If you’re ready to get into the festivities early this year, B&M has the perfect gift.

The budget store is now selling a doormat which sings Christmas songs every time you arrive back at your door.

What’s more, the gadget - which switches between We Wish You A Merry Christmas and Jingle Bells - only costs £4.99 for the sensor and £2.99 for the mat itself.

Taking to the Extreme Couponing and Bargains group, one excited posted shared a video of the festive product.

She captioned it: "This is amazing for all you Christmas lovers... B&M, £4.99.

B&M is selling a musical doormat for Christmas
B&M is selling a musical doormat for Christmas. Picture: B&M/Facebook

“You only get the sensor. The door mats are £2.99.”

Read More: Galaxy launches its first ever vegan chocolate bar - and you can choose from three flavours

And her followers were clearly impressed too, as the post has racked up nearly 2,000 likes already.

One person replied: "I’m so getting one of these", while another wrote: “This is right up my street."

And a third added: “I saw this yesterday. Sooooo tempting lol.”

Read More: Shoppers go wild for Tesco teddy fleece duvet set selling for just £6

Unfortunately, it is not available to order online, so it’s best to check out your local store to snap one up quick.

B&M isn’t the only retailer selling creative Christmas gadgets this year, as Amazon are now stocking an 'Elf Surveillance' fake CCTV camera which claims to report kids’ bad behaviour to Santa.

The battery-powered toy features a red flashing light to trick any misbehaving children into thinking Father Christmas is watching them at all times in the run up to the big day.

But this £2.99 dummy camera doesn't actually spy on your kids, it’s just used to make sure they don’t play up before December 25th.

Sharing the product on the Facebook page I Bought It At, one parent joked: "Your kids will think the Elves are watching them and reporting back to Santa!!

“Well that's one way to keep them off the naughty list!!"

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Amazon are selling heated mouse mats

Amazon are selling heated mouse mats to keep your hands warm at work this winter
The new range is seriously stylish!

Aldi is launching a Friends range with PJs and duvet covers from only £4.99
A primary school has been slammed for its unusual toilet policy (stock image)

Child hospitalised after 'school's strict toilet paper policy left her scared to use the loo'
Nintendo games can be seriously pricey

Mum reveals Nectar card hack that bought her £133 of Nintendo games for £25
The gyoza's red colour are particularly Christmassy

Forget sandwiches, prepare for Christmas dinner gyoza

Christmas

Trending on Heart

Michael Sheen is unrecognisable as Chris Tarrant

Michael Sheen transforms into Chris Tarrant in first look of ITV Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? cheating drama

TV & Movies

The star opened up about the hilarious lie she told her kids

Actress Kristen Bell told her children their teeth would fall out if they revealed Frozen 2 spoilers

Celebrities

Joe Pasquale has revealed behind-the-scenes I'm A Celeb secrets

Joe Pasquale reveals why there's 'men hiding in the bushes' on I'm A Celebrity

TV & Movies

Amy's had veneers done but how much did they set her back?

What plastic surgery has Love Island's Amy Hart had done? Veneers, fillers, boob job and more revealed

TV & Movies

Stacey and Joe have released their Christmas photos

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share first ever family Christmas cards - and the photos are hilarious

Celebrities

Jean Fergusson has died aged 74

Jean Fergusson dead: Coronation Street and Last of the Summer Wine star passes away aged 74

TV & Movies