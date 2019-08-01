Antiques expert reveals the books and magazines that could earn you a fortune in the future

Are these books lurking on your bookshelf? Picture: PA

From Michelle Obama's autobiography to Kim Kardashian's 'break the internet' Paper issue - here are all the products that could make you rich one day

An Antiques Roadshow expert has revealed the every day items that could be worth hue amounts of money some day - and they might be lurking in your bookshelf.

Read more: Woman reveals that wearing a hair tie on her wrist left her with PERMANENT nerve damage

Wayne Colquhoun from BBC One’s Antique Roadshow has compiled a handy list of items that could see you cashing in in 50 years - so make sure you don't bin any in your next clearout!

Here's how much these every day items could fetch in 50 years:

Books:

Lord of The Rings trilogy books

First editions of these books can currently fetch around £18,000, but that number could go up to £100,000.

Read more: Woman reveals that wearing a hair tie on her wrist left her with PERMANENT nerve damage

A first edition Lord of The Rings trilogy will be worth a fortune. Picture: PA

Harry Potter books

Signed first editions of these could fetch up to £50,000 in the future.

Game of Thrones books

A signed first edition of these could fetch £1,000.

Read more: UK weather: Met Office warn Atlantic HURRICANE may bring back heatwave next week

Becoming Michelle Obama

A signed first edition of the former-First Lady's autobiography could fetch £10,000.

A signed first edition of Michelle Obama's book could fetch a fortune. Picture: PA

Magazines:

Paper Magazine Winter 2014 issue (featuring Kim Kardashian)

Kim 'broke the internet' when she appeared on the cover of this issue - and it could be worth around £600 in the future.

British Vogue, December 2017

The first issue that Edward Enninful edited could be worth around £250.

Vogue Paris, March 2017

Valentina Sampaio, the first transgender person to feature on the front cover of Vogue Paris, is on the cover of this issue. It's expected to fetch around £250.