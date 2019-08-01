Antiques expert reveals the books and magazines that could earn you a fortune in the future

1 August 2019, 16:53

Are these books lurking on your bookshelf?
Are these books lurking on your bookshelf? Picture: PA

From Michelle Obama's autobiography to Kim Kardashian's 'break the internet' Paper issue - here are all the products that could make you rich one day

An Antiques Roadshow expert has revealed the every day items that could be worth hue amounts of money some day - and they might be lurking in your bookshelf.

Read more: Woman reveals that wearing a hair tie on her wrist left her with PERMANENT nerve damage

Wayne Colquhoun from BBC One’s Antique Roadshow has compiled a handy list of items that could see you cashing in in 50 years - so make sure you don't bin any in your next clearout!

Here's how much these every day items could fetch in 50 years:

Books:

Lord of The Rings trilogy books

First editions of these books can currently fetch around £18,000, but that number could go up to £100,000.

Read more: Woman reveals that wearing a hair tie on her wrist left her with PERMANENT nerve damage

A first edition Lord of The Rings trilogy will be worth a fortune
A first edition Lord of The Rings trilogy will be worth a fortune. Picture: PA

Harry Potter books

Signed first editions of these could fetch up to £50,000 in the future.

Game of Thrones books

A signed first edition of these could fetch £1,000.

Read more: UK weather: Met Office warn Atlantic HURRICANE may bring back heatwave next week

Becoming Michelle Obama

A signed first edition of the former-First Lady's autobiography could fetch £10,000.

A signed first edition of Michelle Obama's book could fetch a fortune
A signed first edition of Michelle Obama's book could fetch a fortune. Picture: PA

Magazines:

Paper Magazine Winter 2014 issue (featuring Kim Kardashian)

Kim 'broke the internet' when she appeared on the cover of this issue - and it could be worth around £600 in the future.

British Vogue, December 2017

The first issue that Edward Enninful edited could be worth around £250.

Vogue Paris, March 2017

Valentina Sampaio, the first transgender person to feature on the front cover of Vogue Paris, is on the cover of this issue. It's expected to fetch around £250.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The woman believes the product she used had been tampered with

Woman, 21, devastated as hair falls out after using ‘tampered’ conditioner with ‘hair removal cream mixed in’

Beauty

The woman has issued a warning to people who keep hair ties on their wrist (stock images)

Woman reveals that wearing a hair tie on her wrist left her with PERMANENT nerve damage
The spider was found in the woman's living room

Woman left HORRIFIED after discovering enormous huntsman spider lurking in her house

News

A blackmoon is coming to the US

Black supermoon 2019 to appear TONIGHT: What is it and will we be able to see it in the UK?
Superdrug are offering refunds of the vitamins

Superdrug recalls pregnancy vitamins over folic acid concerns

Trending on Heart

13 Reasons Why Cast - Season 3

The 13 Reasons Why season 3 trailer is here - revealing a HUGE character is dead

TV & Movies

Harry Potter's scar might not be a lightning bolt

Harry Potter's scar ISN'T actually a lightning bolt - and fans can't cope

TV & Movies

Simon has reportedly been left fuming after the winning act was revealed

BGT: The Champions winner reveals themselves a month early - leaving Simon Cowell FUMING

TV & Movies

Stacey's exit has been revealed by BBC bosses

Eastenders spoilers: Stacey Fowler's shock exit storyline REVEALED after Phil Mitchell attack?

TV & Movies

Greg and Amber reveal how they're going to spend the £50k prize money

Love Island winners Greg and Amber reveal how they're going to spend the £50k prize money

TV & Movies

Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes in 'racism row' as he threatens to SUE This Morning viewer in wake of Meghan Markle comments

Celebrities