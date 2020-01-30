Being 'boring' with your partner is the key to staying together, expert reveals

If you want your relationship to last the test of time, it could be simpler than you think.

Forget fancy dinners and expensive holidays, because now a relationship expert has said being ‘as boring as possible' will keep your romance alive.

According to author Mark Manson, couples could benefit from staying in and watching a movie because it means “there's no huge drama and dishes flying”.

He told Business Insider: "That sounds really weird to people but if you think about it, a really happy 80-year-old couple that's been together for 60 years, the reason that they've been together for 60 years, it isn't because they took all these private jets and they had their crazy vacations and 'Oh my God, look at their pictures'.

"It's because they were able to be boring together.”

Meaningless tasks such as “sitting around the house, talking about the same boring stuff, watching TV and cooking dinner”, can all bond a couple, because "there’s nothing exciting, there's nothing blowing up and there's no huge drama."

Mark went on to say that the happiest partners can just enjoy each other’s company without feeling the pressure of doing lots of activities together, especially with such a focus on social media nowadays.

Apparently, the traits that make someone an interesting person can also be the same traits that make them a 'really horrible person to be with romantically'.

He continued: “A lot of people don’t want to be a boring person, like we really want to be interesting people and have interesting lives but the problem is that, that conflicts with what makes a relationship good in a lot of cases.”

Mark added that being ‘boring’ shouldn’t be frowned upon and you should actually embrace sitting back and relaxing on the sofa with your other half, insisting “boredom needs to be okay again.”

So, why not forget whatever plans you have this weekend and schedule in a box set marathon instead?